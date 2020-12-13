Dwayne Haskins in at QB for Washington after Alex Smith leaves with calf injury

Alex Smith suffered a calf injury during the first half of Washington’s game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday and didn’t take the field for the second half.

With Washington leading 13-7, Dwayne Haskins replaced Smith for Washington’s first drive after halftime.

Head coach Ron Rivera told Fox’s Jennifer Hale that trainers were working on Smith’s calf to loosen it up with hope that he could return to the game. He was seen walking on the Washington sideline as Haskins played.

Alex Smith's injury is to the same leg that suffered a horrific compound fracture in 2018. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Injury is to leg that Smith broke in 2018

The calf injury is to the same leg that required extensive surgery after Smith suffered a horrific compound fracture and subsequent infection in 2018 that forced him to miss more than a full season of football.

Smith required 17 procedures to repair his leg and subdue the life-threatening infection that followed the fracture and initial operations. He returned as Washington’s starter this season after Haskins was benched and Kyle Allen suffered a leg injury.

With Allen unavailable, tight end Logan Thomas is Washington’s emergency quarterback if Haskins gets injured and Smith can’t return.

