Dwayne Haskins implores perplexed Washington linemen: 'What do I have to do to help you?'

Dwayne Haskins’ rough rookie season got worse on Sunday.

The Washington quarterback threw his first two NFL touchdown passes, but they arrived in a 34-17 loss to the New York Jets.

In a game between two of the NFL’s worst teams, one was appreciably better than the other.

It was the latest mishap in a rude welcome to the NFL for the first-round rookie who joined arguably the league’s most dysfunctional franchise, watched his head coach get fired midseason and was thrust into the starting job because Week 1 starter Case Keenum suffered injuries and proved to be inept.

Haskins takes out frustration on offensive line

It’s gone poorly in Haskins’ four regular-season appearances, and he vented his frustrations at his offensive line during Sunday’s loss.

Dwayne Haskins: WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO TO HELP YOU?



Redskins OL: 😒pic.twitter.com/a50u0LcExL — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 17, 2019

“What do I have to do to help you?” Haskins asked members of the Washington line as they sat on the sideline. “What do I have to do?”

None of them appeared to have any interest in engaging Haskins’ inquiry.

Another bad day in D.C.

Aside from his two touchdowns, there was little for Haskins or Washington to feel good about on Sunday. He completed just 19-of-35 (54.3 percent) pass attempts and threw an interception. He was sacked six times for 43 yards, a statistic that likely inspired his sideline outburst.

Dwayne Haskins vented the frustrations of a brutal rookie season to his offensive line on Sunday. (Geoff Burke/USA Today)

Prior to Sunday, Haskins had completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 284 yards with four interceptions and no touchdowns over the course of three appearances, one of them a start.

He’s been bad. His line has been bad. Washington has been bad.

Haskins has been losing, and he’s been getting beat up physically in the process.

It’s a long way from the excitement of being a first-round NFL pick just eight months ago.

But that’s the effect Washington football has on everything it touches.

