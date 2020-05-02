Dwayne Haskins took to Twitter Friday night after the conclusion of ESPN's #Project11 documentary to express his gratitude for Alex Smith and hope that the world now sees how great of a person his fellow quarterback is on and off the field.

Hope those who watched Project 11 appreciate the person Alex is. He helped me tremendously the back end of the season on and off the field. I understand why people respect him the way they do. All love to you 11! #HTTR — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) May 2, 2020

Haskins' appreciation for Smith's support of him as a rookie exemplifies Smith's character.

Despite going through his own battles with his recovery, being in Haskins' corner during his acclimation to the NFL shows what a great veteran presence Smith is in the Redskins' locker room.

Smith was also supportive of his ex-teammate Colin Kaepernick in 2012 after the latter took over Smith's starting job and suited up in the Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens.

Andy Reid, Smith's former coach in Kansas City, told media ahead of Super Bowl LIV in February that Smith showed Patrick Mahomes "how to be a pro."

Through and through, Smith has shown time and time again that he's the type of teammate players want in their corner.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

Story continues

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Dwayne Haskins hopes people gained appreciation for Alex Smith: 'He helped me tremendously' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington