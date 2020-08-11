Dwayne Haskins hopes Big Ten, college football as a whole happens in 2020

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins spent three years on campus at Ohio State but was the Buckeyes' starter for just one season before declaring for the NFL Draft.

During his lone season as a starter, Haskins threw for 50 touchdowns and broke numerous Big Ten passing records. So, if there's anyone who knows how valuable each individual college football season can be for players hoping to make it to the next level, it's Haskins.

That's why the passer explained on Tuesday he'd feel "a lot of hurt and pain" for his former Ohio State teammates who might not get to play this year, as the Big Ten is reportedly likely to either cancel or postpone the season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I would just feel a lot of hurt and pain for them because I know what it's like to get ready for a season in college," Haskins told local reporters Tuesday on Zoom. "The guys that are trying to play professionally one day, I just feel for them and grieve for them."

The Washington quarterback emphasized that preparing for a college football season -- similarly to the NFL -- is a year-round process, and going through all the offseason work just to have the actual season canceled would be crushing for many players.

"Especially with having winter workouts, spring football and summer conditioning, and how much work it is just to get to football time and all the time spent trying to get ready for the season to potentially not having one," Haskins said.

Haskins is far from the only one who wants the college football season to occur. Joe Burrow, Haskins' former Buckeye teammate before transferring to LSU, took to Twitter to share why he feels the college football season must happen.

In his post, Burrow put into perspective the reality of how different his life would be now if the pandemic occurred a year earlier, and he wasn't able to have his Heisman Trophy season last fall.

"I feel for all college athletes right now. I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers," Burrow tweeted. "If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now."

I feel for all college athletes right now. I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now. — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) August 10, 2020

Prior to the 2019 season, Burrow was expected to be a late-round draft pick -- at best -- in the 2020 NFL Draft. Then Burrow threw for 60 touchdowns for LSU, winning the Heisman while leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a College Football Playoff title, all while ascending to the top prospect in the draft class. Cincinnati selected him with the No. 1 pick this past April.

College football's biggest stars have also done everything they can to conduct the season this fall, too.

Following reports that the season likely won't happen, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence was one of several stars from multiple Power 5 teams that joined a Zoom call Sunday evening to attempt and organize a plan for players to express their opinion on the why they should play and ultimately save the season.

Other notable names such as Ohio State's Justin Fields, Alabama's Najee Harris, and Oregon's Penei Sewell were on the call, according to ESPN. Since then, college football players have reportedly attempted to unionize as one final push to save the season.

For Haskins, he hopes his former teammates still at OSU get to play this season so they have the ability to showcase all the hard work they've put in this offseason.

"I still have a lot of friends who go to Ohio State, classmates I went to school with," Haskins said. "So seeing for them the possibility of postponing or not having a season at all, I feel for them because I know they worked really hard for it. I hope the season happens for them."

