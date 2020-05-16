Dwayne Haskins has gotten into fantastic shape during the 2020 NFL offseason

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins wants to take a big step forward in 2020. After a promising end to his rookie season, Haskins hasn’t rested on his laurels. Instead, he’s spent the offseason getting in tremendous shape.

Haskins, 23, has posted a fair amount of photos on social media showing his transformation. He looks noticeably different compared to this rookie season.

In separate tweets, Haskins confirmed he’s lost a little over 10 pounds and has gotten down to seven percent body fat in the offseason. Haskins weighed 231 at the NFL combine before last season. He says he weighs 220 now.

While the weight loss won’t necessarily turn Haskins into a better quarterback, it can’t hurt, right? The fact that he’s shown that much commitment to getting in better shape at least gives you some insight into Haskins’ mindset during the offseason.

That should be encouraging for Washington fans. Haskins will enter the year as the team’s No. 1 starter. He started seven games in 2019, finishing the year with seven touchdowns against seven interceptions. While those numbers are middling, Haskins finished the year strong, tossing five touchdowns and just one interception over his final three games.

Haskins taking a step forward in his sophomore season would be a huge boon for Washington. The team won only three games in 2019, but showed confidence in Haskins by not selecting a quarterback during the 2020 NFL draft.

If Washington is going to be a surprise contender in 2020, Haskins will have to show improvement under center. Getting into better shape won’t guarantee that happens, but it shows how hard Haskins is working to be a great player.

