Dwayne Haskins gets chance to play for Washington after Case Keenum injury

It took Case Keenum being evaluated for a concussion, but the Washington Redskins got rookie Dwayne Haskins some playing time on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app.

Haskins, Washington’s first-round pick, had only appeared off the bench against the New York Giants before Thursday. But Keenum was checked out for a concussion for a hit he took sometime in the first half, and Colt McCoy was inactive. Washington had no choice.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Washington’s delay on putting Haskins in the starting lineup has been a topic of conversation all season. There have been reports Haskins, who started only one year at Ohio State, isn’t ready. On Thursday night, Washington had no other options.

Haskins completed three of his first four passes, but then after Washington’s defense got a stop on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak Haskins threw an interception over the middle. That came with the Redskins trailing 16-9 and in field goal range. That was his last pass of the night. He finished 3-of-5 for 33 yards.

Haskins’ first NFL experience wasn’t great. He was 9-of-17 for 107 yards and three interceptions during his mop-up duty in a blowout loss to the Giants. Haskins had an up-and-down preseason and never seriously challenged Keenum for the starting job to begin the regular season. With the Redskins off to a 1-6 start, there isn’t much reason to watch other than to see if Haskins will play. On Thursday in the second half, at least there was a sneak peak at the future.

Dwayne Haskins started the second half of Thursday night's game against the Vikings. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: