Dwayne Haskins gave halftime speech in Washington that ignited comeback

Zachary Neel




With the Washington Football Team down 17-7 at the half, and not many things going in their direction, quarterback Dwayne Haskins stepped up in front of his teammates in the locker room and reportedly gave an impassioned speech that sparked some emotions and got the team ready to get back on the field.

It apparently worked, as Washington came out of the half and completed their 17-point comeback, scoring 27-unanswered to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, their division rivals.

One of the biggest questions about Haskins so far in his career is about his leadership ability, and that’s something that he has been working hard on this offseason, trying to take control of the team and lead them to success. If Week 1 is any indication of how that went, Washington is now in good hands with both Haskins and Ron Rivera.