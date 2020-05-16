Dwayne Haskins has a fan in Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not one to mince words about other NFL players. Ramsey has consistently shared his opinion on who he thinks is for real and who is overrated in the league, and he doesn't leave quarterbacks out.

So when Ramsey took to Twitter on Friday night and mentioned Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, there was no guarantee the words would be kind. However, it seems to be all love between the two, as Ramsey came to the defense of the young passer and praised him on social media.

I can't wait to see you have much success in this league @dh_simba7 KEEP GRINDING & DONT LISTEN TO THE HATERS! MAKE EM RESPECT YOU 💯💯. I'm rooting for you — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 16, 2020

I used to be negative towards people & put them down.. that ain't the move tho! That ain't the way to go. If you not tryna evolve tho, what are you really doing? I thank God for my journey & im embracing my journey of being the man I wanna be. Thank you Lord 🙏🏾 https://t.co/g9Zcp7CwTX — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 16, 2020

Ramsey's tweet on Haskins looks to be in response to a comment made by Gil Brandt, an NFL.com analyst and former Vice President of Player Personnel for the Cowboys, that had a negative review of Haskins' abilities. The tweet has since been deleted, but that did not stop Ramsey from showing his opinion on the tweet made by Brandt.

Haskins responded to Ramsey's tweet, acknowledging that he is going to take the cornerback's advice when it comes to dealing with outside noise. Rather than feeding into it, the second-year quarterback will let his play on the field do the talking.

Ima keep quiet. You know my energy 🗣 https://t.co/NQ3ftKhGP7 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) May 16, 2020

Los Angeles and Washington will face off in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season, giving Ramsey and Haskins a chance to compete against each other. Though Ramsey may not be rooting for Haskins to succeed for that one game, it's clear that he'll continue to be a fan and supporter of the Redskins quarterback.

