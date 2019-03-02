Dwayne Haskins fails to crack five seconds in the 40, unofficially

This may not have been the ideal way to prove Stephen A. Smith wrong.

Earlier this year, Smith notoriously called Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins more of a runner than a thrower. On Saturday, Dwayne Haskins ran the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. And it didn’t go all that well.

He stumbled out of the blocks on his first try, finishing with an unofficial 5.04-second 40. He exited the blocks cleanly on the second try, but the time was actually slower, at 5.06 seconds.

Haskins rushed for a total of 108 yards in 14 games last year, underscoring the fact that he’s not a runner. And not many great quarterbacks with extended careers are runners. For all players, the need to run 40 yards in a straight line arises only when something really good has happened, or when something really bad has happened.

That’s why Haskins’ 40 time isn’t really all that bad. But if nothing else it should get people to quit thinking of him as more of a runner than a thrower.