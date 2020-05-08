Dwayne Haskins explains why he decommitted from Maryland, went to Ohio State

Dwayne Haskins cleared the air on his decision to decommit from Maryland and play out his college career at Ohio State in Friday's "Late Night With Locks" show.



"I caught so much heat for that man," he said of his decision made as a high school student. "The whole decision going into Maryland, I committed my junior year of high school. It was May 15, I remember the day still.





"The whole idea of it was bring everybody home because you go to Florida, everyone [wants to] go to Florida, everyone wants to go to Miami, everybody wants to go to the Florida schools. You go to Texas, everyone wants to go to Texas, Texas A&M and all of the schools like that. So why not everybody from Maryland want to go to Maryland, why is it so complicated everybody wants to go to the other schools?"



(This is when Maryland fans start nodding their heads.)



Haskins said he never understood it back when he was in high school. He was excited about Maryland's communications school, he liked coach Randy Edsall and watched Stefon Diggs and other Terps' stars that played with him.



"I thought it was a great foundation for me to be somebody to help lead that movement. So that's why I committed."













And then Edsall was fired during the 2015 season. Locksley wasn't retained on D.J Durkin's staff. And Haskins was left figuring out where his recruitment process went from there.



"I don't really want to talk about what happened with the other coaching staff," he said. "I was committed to Locksley. Committed to the idea of making a better Maryland and then that changed and that's why I had to change my decision."



Locksley added he wanted to set the record straight that Haskins didn't bail on Maryland – at least in the same narrative that might exist currently. And now, after his career at Ohio State, Haskins is back in the DMV to boost another hometown team: the Washington Redskins.



"I still got love for Maryland," Haskins said. "I talk to a lot of players on that team still … I know people might not understand but that's not my problem."















Dwayne Haskins explains why he decommitted from Maryland, went to Ohio State originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington