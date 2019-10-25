MINNEAPOLIS -- Coming out of halftime with a 13-6 deficit, the Redskins went to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins in place of Case Keenum.

Washington's offense moved the ball well in the first half but was unable to score touchdowns. Keenum left the game due to a hit to the head in the first half and is now in the NFL concussion protocol, according to Redskins PR. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Injury update: Case Keenum is being evaluated for a concussion. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 25, 2019

For the game, Keenum completed 12 of 16 passes for 130 yards and he lost a fumble.

There has been much speculation about when Haskins would get back on the field for the Redskins. He played the second half in a bad loss the Giants in Week 4, but his performance was ugly. He threw three interceptions in that game.

In the weeks since, the team fired head coach Jay Gruden and named Bill Callahan interim head coach. Callahan has spoken highly of Haskins but has also said the rookie needs more time on the bench to learn the NFL.

"His growth is starting to show in practice and also in his preparation," Callahan said of Haskins. "He's in earlier, he's out later, so it's all coming to fruition. It's going to take a little time, but it's good to see him take a major step today in practice."

Offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell made similar remarks on Haskins.

"He's done a good job of really understanding that responsibility of being one snap away, but also I think – after that Giants game when he got in there a little bit – I think he feels the urgency of the next phase for him which is his preparation, not wasting a minute in his preparation."

With Keenum now dealing with a concussion, it's Haskins time. Ready or not.

Dwayne Haskins enters Vikings game as Keenum is out with a concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington