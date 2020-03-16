Dwayne Haskins, Derrius Guice react to Ereck Flowers signing with Dolphins

The phrase from rapper J. Cole "Keep grinding boy, your life can change in just one year" applies perfectly to guard Ereck Flowers.

The former Redskins guard cashed in on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, departing to Miami after just one season with the Burgundy and Gold.

Flowers was a surprise success story in Washington. After three-plus underwhelming seasons at left tackle with the New York Giants and a short tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Flowers signed a one-year deal with Washington last offseason and moved to guard, where he excelled last season despite not having a full offseason training at the position.

After the guard's efforts were rewarded with a big pay-day, Redskins running back Derrius Guice took to Twitter to congratulate his former teammate.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins responded to Guice's tweet with a sad emoji, showing his disappointment that the guard would not be returning to Washington in 2020.

Flowers also took to Twitter to thank the Redskins organization.

"Thankful" would be a understatement! Want to thank the Redskins organization and all my brothers on the team! Want to thank the fans for all the love and support! God makes no mistakes and it's been a crazy MF ride so far!! Looking forward to winning a lot of games in my city!! — Ereck Flowers (@Eflow_74) March 16, 2020

With Flowers gone, the Redskins will likely turn to second-year pro Wes Martin to fill the void. In five starts as a rookie, Martin showed the potential to be a solid interior lineman in the NFL.

