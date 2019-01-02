Dwayne Haskins claims to be “50-50” regarding his football future

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is ready for the NFL, and the NFL is ready for Dwayne Haskins. But Haskins isn’t ready to say he’s ready for the NFL.

After Tuesday’s Rose Bowl win over Washington, the guy who threw 50 touchdown passes in his only season as a starter said he’s “50-50” to enter the draft or to return to Ohio State. And, of course, anything other than “I’m definitely coming back” means he’s likely not.

Haskins also said there’s “no timetable” for his decision — other than, you know, the January 15 deadline for applying for early entry to the draft. Which means that he’ll make his decision (or, perhaps more accurately, announce the decision he already has made) within the next 13 days.

Haskins is expected to enter the draft, and to become only the third Ohio State quarterback drafted in the first round. Chances are he didn’t want to take away from the moment by saying, “I’m out of here.” Chances are better than 50-50 that he’ll be doing so at some point before the non-timetable timetable for entering the draft expires.