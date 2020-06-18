Dwayne Haskins, Chase Young are not fans of internet helmet design to limit spread of COVID-19

With the coronavirus still expected to be widely prevalent in society this fall, the NFL is taking as many precautions as possible in order to attempt to conduct its season while limiting the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the multi-sports platform Stadium released a mock-up helmet design that could potentially help limit the spread of the virus. The design featured extended ear flaps that act in place of the facemask, with a compartment in the middle that would allow players to breathe out of.

NFL players might sport #COVID19 helmets this fall ... What do you think? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XXqvNDPU7N — Stadium (@Stadium) June 17, 2020

The design, which was not proposed by the NFL itself, has received plenty of pushback on Twitter, including comments from Redskins players Dwayne Haskins and Chase Young.

Haskins referred to the design as a "dirt bike helmet," casting his doubt on whether this design would work in an actual game.

Dirt Bike Helmet. Yeah this not gone work 🤣 https://t.co/65cT9iyJFf — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) June 18, 2020

Young, the team's top draft choice this past April, claimed whoever came up with the design surely never played the sport before.

Who ever came up with these couldn't have played... https://t.co/QjP2XrjH0t — CY2 (@youngchase907) June 18, 2020

Haskins and Young weren't the only two players who called out the design. Former NFL offensive linemen Marshall Newhouse and Geoff Schwartz each criticized it, along with Giants running back Jonathan Hilliman and others.

To be fair, the design model is quite cool. However, it looks like it'd be a lot more practical in a game of "Halo" than an NFL game.

