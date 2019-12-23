Dwayne Haskins believed to have a high-ankle sprain

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins tried to lobby his way back into the lineup after hurting his ankle in Sunday’s game against the Giants, but ultimately listened to the doctors who told him he wouldn’t be able to play any longer.

Tests on Monday will determine whether Haskins plays again this season or not. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Haskins has initially been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and that he’s headed for an MRI and other tests to confirm that belief.

If that is the diagnosis, it seems likely that Case Keenum would start against the Cowboys in the final regular season game of the year. Even if Haskins could grind it out, there’s little reason for Washington to push things at this point in a 3-12 season if it would create any risk of a worse injury for their first-round pick.

Haskins was playing well before getting hurt on a sack by Lorenzo Carter and Markus Golden on the first play of the third quarter. He was 12-of-15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns.