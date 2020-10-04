Dwayne Haskins’ agent stands up for QB amidst calls for him to be benched

The major story in D.C. over this past week was about whether or not the Washington Football Team should bench second-year QB Dwayne Haskins, who had struggled to find a rhythm thus far in his second NFL season.

David Mulugheta, Haskins’ agent, had some things to say about that after Washington’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quote tweeting a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that suggested Haskins might be benched after a bad game on Sunday.

In essence, Mulugheta questioned the idea that Haskins is the problem in Washington’s offense, wondering how a young QB with very little experience and few weapons to work with, not to mention a porous offensive line in front of him could be worthy of so much blame.

Amazing this is the narrative coming out of DC. A young QB (10 starts total over 2 seasons) who is in a brand new system, with no off-season in said new system, a young OL, limited weapons on offense and only 3 games into the NFL season. Yet “he” is the one that must play well. https://t.co/6lAD0WGa2p — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) October 4, 2020





He’s got a point, but it seems that Washington is fine with the development of Haskins when it isn’t directly hurting the team. For instance, Haskins was turnover-free yet again on Sunday against the Ravens, and while he didn’t do enough on offense to win the game, the feeling is still largely positive surrounding the young QB. With a career-high in passing yards, plus his first rushing touchdown, Haskins played well enough to keep his job.

Whether that will continue going forward is a different story, but you have to love Haskins’ agent standing up for him.