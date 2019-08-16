Dwayne Haskins' 1st TD with Redskins was a doozy; Can he win the starting job?

Dwayne Haskins’ NFL preseason debut against the Cleveland Browns last week was a mixed bag complete with big throws and mistakes

While he showed some of the upside that made him a first-round pick, the bottom line for the Washington Redskins quarterback was not a success, as he threw for a pair of interceptions without a touchdown in a 30-10 loss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Haskins uncorks bomb for 1st TD

In Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Haskins ensured that his touchdown drought would not extend another week.

Spelling veteran Case Keenum, who started the game and presumably has the leg up for the Week 1 job, Haskins got on the board in emphatic fashion late in the second quarter.

Dwayne Haskins unleashed an impressive deep touchdown on Thursday to signal that Washington's QB battle may not be over. (Reuters)

Facing third and eight near midfield, Haskins took a shotgun snap and stood calm in the face of a Bengals blitz to find a streaking Robert Davis on a post route.

A moment before being crushed by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, Haskins unleashed a bomb that Davis ran under around the 20 yard line before running in for a 55-yard touchdown.

Dwayne Haskins throws a 55 yard BOMB For his first touchdown🔥 pic.twitter.com/GvCs46fDax — DailySportsDosage (@OfficalDSD) August 16, 2019

Questionable pass interference review

Haskins also fell victim to some questionable officiating when receiver Kelvin Harmon was called for offensive pass interference while making a play on a deep ball from the Redskins rookie.

Officials flagged Harmon instead of Bengals cornerback Davontae Harris, who barreled through Harmon with his back turned to the ball.

Story continues

This was called offensive pass interference on Harmon. Gruden has challenged. We'll see how that goes pic.twitter.com/RYFjZfPdKB — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 16, 2019

Redskins coach Jay Gruden challenged the call under the new pass interference replay rule, but officials upheld the call on the field when it appeared to be a clear-cut case of defensive pass interference.

Instead of a first down past midfield, the Redskins ended up with second and 25 and punted two plays later.

Rookie moment

Haskins wasn’t perfect under pressure on Thursday. Facing pressure from his blind side in the third quarter, Haskins didn’t get rid of the ball before Bengals pass rusher Jordan Willis got to him.

Willis hit Haskins as he tried to throw the ball, but officials ruled the forward ball a fumble that the Bengals recovered for a turnover.

💥 Jordan Willis gets to Dwayne Haskins and forces the fumble! 💥 #CINvsWAS pic.twitter.com/PK1FWOxJTh — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 16, 2019

It was one of three sacks Haskins took on the night.

Left tackle is a problem for Washington

Pressure could be a long-term concern for whomever wins the Washington job as long as Trent Williams continues to hold out.

The seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle sounds intent on never playing for Washington again, and Donald Penn was not up to the task on the play that led to Haskins’ fumble.

QB competition still alive in DC

Haskins finished Thursday’s 23-13 loss completing 7-of-14 pass attempts for 114 yards and the touchdown to Davis. He didn’t throw an interception.

In limited action, Keenum finished 3-for-7 for 52 yards without a touchdown or a turnover.

While Keenum appears to have the edge for the starting job in Washington, it’s far from a done deal.

If he continues to show the poise and the arm that he did on his first NFL touchdown, Haskins could force coach Jay Gruden’s hand to consider starting the rookie.

More from Yahoo Sports: