D'Wayne Eskridge predicted he'd get drafted by Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks got their guy at No. 56 and it seems like it could be a perfect marriage.

Without a first-round pick, the Seahawks waited until Day 2 to make their first selection at No. 56 overall.

Pete Carroll and John Schneider took Western Michigan wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, which came as a shock to some.

Many thought the Seahawks would elect to trade back and acquire more draft capital, or take an offensive lineman with the pick. Seattle entered the 2021 NFL Draft with just three picks, the fewest of any NFL team.

Instead, the Seahawks added depth to go alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. In 2020, Eskridge caught 33 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in just six games.

While the Seahawks are undoubtedly excited to select Eskridge, the wide receiver shared a screen capture of a text conversation he had recently with the caption, "It's already been written."

Eskridge's hope became a reality Friday.

It seems at the onset that this is already a perfect marriage and Eskridge is another weapon for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks explosive offense.

"This guy is a speedster. He won the 100 and 200 meter in the state of Indiana," Joel Klatt said on NFL Network's broadcast. "He was a playmaker at Western Michigan. I like this pick for the Seahawks, more firepower for them."

Prior to the draft, former NFL wideout Steve Smith shared on NFL Network that Eskridge was his Day 2 draft crush.

Eskridge, 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, is a supreme athlete who made a brief switch to cornerback in college before returning to the offensive side of the football. He's viewed as an elite special teams prospect as well and will likely become one of Seattle's gunners on punt coverage immediately. He also returned kicks in 2020 with 467 yards and one touchdown on 17 returns.

Eskridge will be the favorite to be the Seahawks No. 3 wide receiver, ahead of 2020 draft pick Freddie Swain.

NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein gave Eskridge a Round 3 grade and said his NFL comparison is Jacoby Ford.