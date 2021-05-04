D'Wayne Eskridge and Tre Brown are Seahawks firsts of their class originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks only had three picks in last week’s NFL Draft.

And they made sure to get the necessary positions out of those three picks.

Seattle selected wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge, cornerback Tre Brown and tackle Stone Forsythe in the draft. Surprisingly, Pete Carroll and John Schneider did not trade away any of their picks as they have in recent drafts.

The Seahawks seem pretty happy with all three picks, especially with the first two in Eskridge and Brown.

But it also a historic day for both of those guys colleges-- they are the first players drafted by Seattle from The University of Oklahoma and Western Michigan.

The Seahawks have been around since 1974, so it's somewhat surprising a player from either of these schools has been drafted to the great northwest.

Florida, where Forsythe went to school, is a different story.

Most notably would be Freddie Swain last year, Darrell Jackson in 2000, and John L. Williams in 1986.

Now it is up to Eskridge and Brown to put their schools on the map in the northwest.