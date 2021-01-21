Dwayne Bacon Takes Shots at D'Angelo Russell Following Game: 'Snitches Lose Every Time'

Image via David Sherman/NBAE/Getty

Following the Orlando Magic's Wednesday night win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dwayne Bacon took some shots at D'Angelo Russell on social media.

It all seemingly started after Bacon decided to call Russell a "snitch" following his team's win, most likely referring to that Nick Young and Iggy Azalea situation.

Dwayne Bacon called D’Angelo Russell a "snitch" on IG and deleted it 🥴



(h/t @aloecapper ) pic.twitter.com/4iKgN3ImVz — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 21, 2021

Bacon then responded to someone who compared his 4 points of the night to Russell's 19. "boy you had a 4 points to his 19 you aint do much of nothing," the person wrote. Bacon caught wind of the comment and responded by saying he "did enough for my shots and mins to get a win unlike him."

Bacon also appeared to talk about his exchange with Russell during the game on IG, writing, "He started talking crazy to me out of no where when I said nun to him." He continued, "so all that other stuff y'all talking idk we won I don't care bout nun of the extra they lost we won simple so I can post what I want obviously he been had pressure I just don't know why."

The final score of the close game was 97-96.

IT'S A COLE WORLD ❄️ pic.twitter.com/1t7CiwnbmH — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 21, 2021

At the time of this writing, Russell has not responded to the jabs.

