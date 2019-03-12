Dwayne Allen sounds like he wants to bring "Patriot Way" to Miami originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

As "Patriots South," a term referring to the growing number of teams stockpiling former Patriots continues to grow, latest ex-Pat Dwayne Allen finds himself headed to the Sunshine State.

After being released by the Patriots, Allen reportedly had a number of "Pats rivals" interested in his services.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After taking a $7 million 2 year deal with the Dolphins, Allen says he wants to be "an agent of change" in Miami:

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Allen said he plans to try to bring a mindset to the Dolphins that they may have lacked in the past.

"Obviously, I would like to say that I'm a positive presence in the locker room," Allen said. "I definitely know how culture is developed and enforced on the players in the locker room. It's set by the head coach and reinforced by the guys in the locker room. Hopefully I can be an agent of change in that respect."

Culture is indeed important. After examples of "bad culture" causing problems for teams, like the Steelers cracking up, and in part what happened with the Patriots last offseason, having a sound attitude and winning culture is as important as ever.

Allen came to the Patriots from the Indianapolis Colts via trade in 2017. Allen, while not a prolific pass-catching tight end, was solid in the blocking game, and helped power the Patriots' strong rushing offense in 2018.

Allen reached the Super Bowl in both of his seasons with the Patriots, so he is certainly familiar with what a winning culture is like.

With the Dolphins bringing in three former Patriots coaches this season, Miami is clearly looking to turn things around in 2019 and beyond.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.