Dwars door Vlaanderen 2019: Mathieu van der Poel lays down Tour of Flanders marker with maiden WorldTour win

Mathieu van der Poel outsprinted Anthony Turgis to win Dwars door Vlaanderen - 2019 Getty Images

3:36PM

Van der Poel wins Dwars door Vlaanderen!

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins the biggest race of his road career after Anthony Turgis (Direct Énergie) opened up the sprint around 300 metres from the finish. The young Dutchman, though, was smart to the move and jumped on the Frenchman's wheel. As the finish line neared, Van der Poel powered beyond Turgis who finished runner-up ahead of Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step) who rolled across the line in third. Luke Rowe (Team Sky), meanwhile, clipped off the front of the chasing pack to claim sixth spot.

3:35PM

Tiesj Benoot attacks!

... but he's closed down by Mathieu van der Poel.

3:35PM

1.2km to go

Mathieu van der Poel shifts towards the front. Bob Jungels is on his wheel, while Tiesj ​Benoot is sat at the back. The Lotto-Soudal rider who has just on race win on his palmarès – last year's Strade Bianche – appears to be setting himself up to launch an audacious attack.

3:34PM

2km to go

Anthony Turgis does a short turn, Tiesj Benoot takes over. All very cat-and-mouse, but the slowing in pace should not allow the bunch to catch them such is their advantage.

3:32PM

3km to go

Mathieu van der Poelis sat on Bob Jungels' wheel. The two are watching each other closely.

3:31PM

4km to go

Bob Jungels puts in a dig as soon as they hit the smooth asphalt. The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider does a hundred metres or so on the front, but peels off. Lukas Pöstlberger appeared to struggle holding the wheels following that short injection in pace.

3:29PM

5km to go

The race leaders have navigated their way across the Herlegemstraat section of cobbles. Their advantage has dropped to 40secs, but there's no way they are being caught here today.

3:28PM

7.5km to go

Bob Jungels is on the front now, Tiesj Benoot tucked in just behind. Plenty of eyeballing going on as each rider tries to second-guess what the other is plotting.

3:26PM

Jungels attacks!

Bob Jungelsattacked just below the summit of the climb and took with him Mathieu van der Poel and Lukas Pöstlberger. Both Tiesj Benoot and Anthony Turgis lost ground, but managed to get back on.

3:24PM

10km to go

Just one short climb to follow now – Nokereberg – which will be shortly followed by the final section of cobbles – Herlegemstraat.

3:22PM

12km to go

Groupama-FDJ have numbers on the front of the bunch, but I think it's a case of too little too late for the French team. The leaders now have a minute on the peloton. But who will win here today? Would not be too surprised if Lukas Pöstlberger or Bob Jungels went for a solo move in the final couple of kilometres – they may need to do that as Mathieu van der Poel will, surely, get the better of them in a sprint – but if I'm being truthful I have no idea.

3:19PM

15km to go

The leading quintet are riding through-and-off beautifully. Tiesj Benoot is trying to get a gel down him while slouched over his handlebars. Their lead has grown to 53secs.

Bob Jungels leads the five-man group Credit: Getty Images

3:17PM

16.5km to go

Groupama-FDJ are now on the front of the bunch as they edge up the penultimate hill of the day in Anzegem which is just 16.5km from the finish. This short climb has an average gradient of 5.2%, but tops out at 12%.

3:15PM

Moscon attacks!

Gianni Moscon, the Italian Team Sky rider who has struggle with form this season, has clipped off the front of the peloton. However, there is just 18km of road left now and the leading quintet is gaining time. Their advantage is now 45secs. I'm thinking the winner here today may come from the leading group.

3:12PM

20km to go

The leading group now comprises five riders: Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), Anthony Turgis (Direct Énergie), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) and Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step). That's a very strong quintet. With Jungels here that will mean that Deceuninck-Quick Step will not want to do any work chasing them down. Their advantage has increased a little to 41 secs.

3:09PM

23km to go

The peloton is strung out, riding in the gutter. Two riders – one from Direct Énergie, another from Groupama-FDJ – have clipped off the front, but can't see them pulling out anything.

3:05PM

Heartbreak for Oliveira: 25km to go

Nelson Oliveira has punctured! The Movistar rider picked up a new wheel and is back on the bike, but is now riding in the peloton.

The main bunch is on the 2km stretch of cobbles around Varent.

3:03PM

30km to go

Lukas Pöstlbergeris doing that horrible 'super-tuck' thing on a short shallow descent. Nelson Oliveira is copying the Austrian in an attempt to close the small gap between the leading pair. Mathieu van der Poel's chasing group is just 15secs behind while the peloton, which has caught Iván García Cortina, is a further 10secs down the road.

2:58PM

32km to go

The peloton hits the bottom of the Knokteberg before Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) puts in a wee dig. Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step) jumps on the Belgian's wheel. This race is very much on now.

At the front of the race, Lukas Pöstlberger has caught Nelson Oliveira.

2:55PM

34km to go

Austrian national champion Lukas Pöstlberger clips off the front of the chasing group as they near the top of the short sharp Knokteberg climb. This one is paved as opposed to cobbled.

2:53PM

35km to go

Nelson Oliveira currently leads by around 30secs, with the peloton trailing that nine-man chasing group by a further 30secs. Back in the pack Deceuninck-Quick Step are back in control on the front, tucked in behind is a small group of Jumbo-Visma boys. Team Sky have Welshmen Owain Doull and Luke Rowe sniffing around. Groupama-FDJ are also looking lively.

2:48PM

38km to go

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), Anthony Turgis (Direct Énergie) and Iván García Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) have bridged over to what was the breakaway. Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) actually leads the race, but behind the Portuguese there is now a nine-man group featuring Van der Poel, Turgis, García, Zhandos Bizjigitov (Astana), Kris Boeckmans (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Michael Hepburn (Mitchelton-Scott), Jonas Koch (CCC), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ).

2:45PM

Gilbert abandons!

Not sure why, but just heard that Deceuninck-Quick Step's Philippe Gilbert has pulled out of today's race. That is not good news for defending champion Yves Lampaert.

2:42PM

43km to go

Mathieu van der Poelappears to have put the cat among the pigeons, but will it be worth all the work? According to television pictures the peloton is just 30secs behind the Dutchman and his two co-riders. Iljo Keisse has now taken position on the front of the bunch on behalf of Deceuninck-Quick Step. He's a fairly local lad and will know these roads pretty well.

2:38PM

46km to go

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), Anthony Turgis (Direct Énergie) and Iván García Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) are in pursuit of the race leaders and the young Dutchman is looking very strong. He's certainly not afraid of grafting. Further back in the bunch, it is looking all a little disorganised with no one team wanting to take control.

2:33PM

50km to go

For those unfamiliar with the roads around Flanders, the cobbles that are used are nowhere near as hellish as those in Paris-Roubaix, though the nature of the road layout – and the various surfaces used – can cause riders issues. It is not uncommon to have three or four different type of stone used on the same stretch of road which, when you are swinging left to right in the bunch on narrow wheels, can be very dangerous. Just to ad to the chaos and confusion from today race, the television pictures have now gone down. Hopefully not an omen for Sunday's big race!

Anyway, the whole of the race is covered by around two minutes now and Mathieu van der Poel is continuing to ride hard in pursuit of the leaders.

2:20PM

57km to go

One of the favourites for today, the in-form Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), is in a five-man chasing group alongside Anthony Turgis (Direct Énergie), Iván García Cortina (Bahrain-Merida), Dries De Bondt (Corendon-Circus) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step). That quintet trails the race leaders by around 1min 30secs. Van der Poel, as I'm sure you will know, is a former cyclo-cross world champion and the son of a former pro Adri who won two stages at the Tour de France in the 1980s. He's also the grandson of Raymond Poulidor so you could say he has cycling coursing through his veins.

2:16PM

60km to go

Some decent crowds out today on the short sharp climbs. The bunch has split into pieces through a combination of that earlier crash and the Knokteberg climb. Next up is the Kortekeer climb which has three steep curves and tops out at 15% in gradient. Just 900 metres in length.

2:11PM

No luck for Ag2r-La Mondiale!

With the roads narrowing and the twitchy looking bunch looking to close the gap on the eight-man breakaway, a pinch point in the road caused a touching of the wheels with their Swiss rider Silvan Dillier hitting the deck quite hard. Jasper Philipsen, the UAE Team Emirates sprinter, also went down. Following Romain Bardet's nasty crash on Sunday at the Volta a Catalunya, that's the last thing Ag2r-La Mondiale need.

2:08PM

It's a mess!

Trek-Segafredo, who have both a women's and men's team racing today, have described the earlier chaos as a 'mess', saying the delays weer caused by an ambulance driving the wrong way up the women's course. Obviously we cannot confirm this, but that's what they are saying.

2:04PM

68km to go

Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was just spotted off his bike and chatting with a team colleague. Unsure what that was all about, but looks like the 28-year-old German could be calling it a day.

2:01PM

70km to go

The peloton is now riding, but Scott Sunderland who is the race director for all of Flanders Classics' events is stuck behind the pack. As I'm sure you will know, the race director is ordinarily positioned at the head of proceedings.

1:59PM

And we're back under way ... sort of

Reports are coming in from Belgium saying there has been a 'nasty' crash in the women's edition which, understandably, caused something of a a delay in their race. That, obviously, has has a knock-on effect on the men's race.

The breakaway has been allowed to set off up the road, but Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) was somehow left behind. The Austrian national champion appeared fairly aggrieved with race officials, but ended up hanging onto the back of a motorbike to help him get back on.

1:54PM

74km to go

The eight-man breakaway is, er, now riding behind the peloton. Hopefully the race commissaires can sort this mess out soon. I'm almost certain they will.

The peloton is held up by race officials following a brief period of confusion Credit: Getty Images

1:52PM

Chaos out in Flanders!

The breakaway has been stopped, not too sure why but am thinking it may be because the women's edition of the race is looping across the course of the men's race. Further back the peloton, who had been racing hard, were told to ease up a little. All a little disorganised at the moment and after all the headlines a few weeks back regarding the Omloop, this is the last thing race organisers Flanders Classics need.

1:47PM

77km to go

Team Sky, who today have Gianni Moscon, Chris Lawless, Owain Doull, Kristoffer Halvorsen, Christian Knees, Luke Rowe, Dylan van Baarle all racing, are sat near the front of the peloton while, unsurprisingly, Deceuninck-Quick Step also have numbers up near the front. Remember they have Yves Lampaert here who is not only the defending champion, but is also looking to win a third successive Dwars door Vlaanderen title, something that has not been done before.

1:43PM

As it stands

Right folks, today's race is very much under way and after the bunch set off from Roeselare under dark clouds with many riders wrapped up in tights and overshoes, an eight-man breakaway finally gained some time on the bucnh though they took over an hour to get themselves organised. Those riders, by the way, are Zhandos Bizjigitov (Astana), Kris Boeckmans (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Michael Hepburn (Mitchelton-Scott), Jonas Koch (CCC), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mihkel Raim (Isreal Cycling Academy) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ) and they have a 2min 30sec advantage on the pack with 80km of the race remaining. Quite fittingly, the sun has come out for these riders.

1:20PM

Welcome

Afternoon and welcome to our live blog from Dwars door Vlaanderen, the final one-day cobbled classic ahead of the Tour of Flanders.

Today's race is considerably shorter than Sunday's big one, but at 182.8 kilometres the cheeky little spin from Roeselare to Waregem should be enough to give the riders and their team directors a clearer indication of where they are ahead of the Tour of Flanders. True, it will be too late to get any last-minute training in, but after today everybody should have a better idea of who the team leaders will be on Sunday; who will be arriving in tip-top form and who should be nervous.

Despite clocking in around 90km shorter than the Tour of Flanders, there still remains 11 climbs with the first (Nieuwe Kwaremont) coming 82km into the race and the last (Nokereberg) positioned 9km from the finish. In addition to the climbs – or hellingen – there are four stretches of cobbles with the shortest being just 800 metres (Herlegemstraat) just 6km from the finish and the longest is 2.4km long (Stationsberg) around 55km from the end of the race.

There are a number of notable absentees from today's starting line-up with Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) all opting to sit the race out. Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First), meanwhile, also misses the race following his crash at last week's E3 and remains a doubt for the Tour of Flanders.

In more positive news, world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is making his third appearance here in preparation for the veteran's debut at the Tour of Flanders. Incidentally, quite remarkably there are three riders here today that are older than the 38-year-old Valverde: Stijn Devolder (Corendon-Circus), Roy Curvers (Sunweb) and Lars Bak (Dimension Data) are all 39 years old.

Defending champion Yves Lampaert is here and is being ably supported by Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mates Philippe Gilbert, Kasper Asgreen, Florian Sénéchal, Alvaro Hodeg, Bob Jungels and Iljo Keisse. I say is being supported as the race has already started, but we are just waiting for our television feed to fire itself up.

While we are waiting, our friends at The Cycling Podcastpublished their latest episode on Tuesday in which they looked back at last weekend's Ghent-Wevelgem before discussing the Tour of Flanders and a few other bits and bobs from the world of professional bicycle racing. If you are unfamiliar with their work, give it a listen here . . .

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe produce these rather excellent podcasts throughout the season covering the one-day races, stage races and grand tours and get this: they're free. Obviously, it would be better if you gave them some money so to do that, make sure you sign up – for just £15– and become a Friend of the Podcast.