Dwarf Car Nationals begin Friday

Sep. 21—The sights and sounds of dirt track racing return this Friday and Saturday night with the 28th running of the Dwarf Car Nationals at Marysville Raceway on Simpson Lane. The nationally known Western States Dwarf Car Association event will pack the facility with nearly 100 entrants from all over the Western United States.

The Western States Dwarf Car Association Nationals will feature three separate divisions led by the Pros. The Veteran and Sportsman divisions are also on tap. Each group offers a bunch of top-notch drivers from all over the Western United States, according to race organizers.

"We are looking forward to another exciting Dwarf Car Nationals this weekend," said promoter Dennis Gage of Marysville Raceway via a statement. "This group knows how to race and they do a great job of hosting events for all the competitors who make the long tow to Marysville."

Pit gate opens at 3 p.m., the front at 5 p.m. Cars hit the track at 6 p.m. Prices for each night are as follows: $15 for adults (16-61 years-old), $13 for seniors (62+)/juniors (12-15) and military with proper identification. Children (6-11) are $8, while five and under are free.

Fans can purchase tickets at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2023.