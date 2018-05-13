Dwane Casey pens thank you letter to Toronto

Former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey reached out to the Toronto Star on Saturday with a thank you note to the city he called home for the last seven years.

Casey, who was fired in the days immediately following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ second-round sweep of the Raptors, started his letter with a simple thank you to “all the fans who cheered us on at the Air Canada Centre while we built this program into a playoff contender, packed Jurassic Park even in the cold and rain, watched the games from home and offered their undying support as we traveled this road to relevancy together.”

Then he delivered the feels with an expression of gratitude for the country that welcomed Casey and his family with open arms:

Thank you for teaching our all-American family the Canadian way. That being polite and considerate to one another is always the best way. That diversity is something to be embraced and celebrated. That taking the time to learn about each other’s cultures is the surest way to find common ground and understanding. Thank you for making our children feel safe, valued, and comfortable in their own skin. We cannot express how important it has been to build the foundations of who our children are as human beings in a country that shows through its words, actions and laws that all people deserve basic human rights, and a chance to reach their goals through education and hard work.

Dwane Casey spent seven seasons as head coach of the Raptors. (Getty)

After thanking MLSE and the ownership group, Casey turned his focus towards the players and team support staff before one final shoutout to the city of Toronto.

Thank you to the many players and coaches that have proudly represented the Toronto Raptors during my tenure. Thank you for your hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. Thank you for enduring my southern sayings, awkwardly placed hats and most importantly for always having your shoes tied and shirttails tucked in before the shootaround film starts. Thank you to the front office, support staff, ACC staff and security for your dedication to strive to be the best, and for the kindness that you showed us for every day of our time here. Coaches know that this is an industry built on change, and we willingly accept that reality. They say that “Home is not a place … it’s a feeling;” so thank you Toronto for making us feel at home here. Thank you for supporting our family, for offering us your friendship and for teaching us the Canadian way. Farewell, Dwane, Brenda, Justine & Zachary Casey

Casey led the Raptors to a 320-238 record during his seven seasons at the helm. He helped guide Toronto to three straight 50-win seasons (including a franchise-record 59 in 2017-18) and four Atlantic Division titles. The team was unable to get over the LeBron hump, though, losing to King James and the Cavs in each of the last three postseasons, including a pair of sweeps.

The 61-year-old was relieved of his duties on Friday.