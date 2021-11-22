Dwane Casey: Isaiah Stewart shouldn’t be facing suspension

Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart incident: “He shouldn’t be facing anything. Not getting off the court in time (is a small thing)…I don’t see any ramifications from the league on that.”

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Predicting LeBron James’ suspension: History suggests 2-3 games for closed-fist hit on Isaiah Stewart …

cbssports.com/nba/news/predi… – 9:14 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

LeBron James ejected in bloody scrap with Isaiah Stewart; #Lakers stop #Pistons: https://t.co/iRpJ4LZBEH pic.twitter.com/wNe46goNgL – 9:11 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Anthony Davis on the LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart altercation: “Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a dirty guy. As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, ‘My bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what he tried to do. Nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it” pic.twitter.com/KIL1jp04sm – 9:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said he told Isaiah Stewart, “Don’t let this define who you are.” – 9:09 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said Isaiah Stewart was upset for a reason. Said LeBron James isn’t a dirty player.

Casey doesn’t think he should face any trouble. “He was upset.” Stewart got stitches after. Casey talked to Isaiah after, told him: “This doesn’t define who you are.” – 9:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart incident: “He shouldn’t be facing anything. Not getting off the court in time (is a small thing)…I don’t see any ramifications from the league on that.” – 9:08 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on being undersized with Isaiah Stewart: “Davis is 7-feet and he’s a talented man and athletic as hell and long…when we lost Stewart, that really hurt us.” – 9:06 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Lakers’ Anthony Davis: “Everyone in the league knows that [LeBron James] isn’t a dirty guy. As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, ‘My bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what [Isaiah Stewart] was trying to do. Nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it.” – 8:57 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Some NBA cats go on fake, “Hold me back! Hold me back!” acts when the smoke hits the air. Isaiah Stewart was trucking cats like Billy Sims or Earl Campbell to get to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/kAGNBRMkxe – 8:50 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers get back to .500 at 9-9 with a come-from-behind win in Detroit, 121-116, in a game LeBron was ejected for striking Isaiah Stewart in the face. AD 30p 10r 6a 5b 4s; Westbrook 26p 10a 9r 2s; Melo 18p on 5-of-8 from 3; Dwight 13p on 5-of-6 5r. – 8:47 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Story: Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart that draws blood, sparks lengthy altercation @PostSports https://t.co/yU8E5wF4oE pic.twitter.com/itGWh8EEph – 8:37 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

All that talk about Cade Cunningham being a team player is true. No one fought harder to keep Isaiah Stewart from getting to LeBron than Cade. – 8:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Isaiah Stewart lost his mind, but comparing what happened there to the Malice in the Palace tells me a lot of people need to go watch that doc. That was complete, uncontrolled insanity. Tonight wasn’t anywhere close to what happened during that Pistons-Pacers game. – 8:25 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

I’ll say this about Isaiah Stewart. In my 20-plus years of doing this, one of the nicest guys I have ever spoken to. Also one of the toughest. – 8:20 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Isaiah Stewart broke more tackles trying to go after LeBron James than every NFL running back combined on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/2eHm1yjddP – 8:20 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

What a surreal scene. Isaiah Stewart not only wanted to take on LeBron James and everyone on the Lakers but he calmly did the “it’s over, I’m done” walk off multiple times before sprinting back to get his revenge. The back door attempt at the end is crazy. pic.twitter.com/5W0wmhtOUZ – 8:09 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

can’t stop watching this person “try” to stop isaiah stewart pic.twitter.com/5OPYIKPwE8 – 8:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Reminder that #Pistons are at #Lakers next Sunday in Los Angeles. Zero chance that #Pistons Isaiah Stewart plays in that game. – 8:05 PM

Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola

Profiled Isaiah Stewart before he was drafted: nytimes.com/2020/11/17/spo… – 8:03 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart seemed to be fine initially, but things seemed to escalate after he realized how bloody he was.

He wasn’t wrong, but the optics are going to be what the NBA sees more than the circumstances. – 8:03 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

What was it Rudy Gobert said last week amid the Turner altercation?

‘Guys that aren’t about that life need to stop acting like they are…’

Isaiah Stewart about that life, ain’t nobody messing with that guy from here on out.

Damnnnnnnnnn – 8:02 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Official prediction: Isaiah Stewart will get a game. That’ll be it. – 8:01 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Don’t be surprised if #Pistons Isaiah Stewart is suspended multiple games — and maybe more games than LeBron James. – 7:58 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

LeBron James ejected after elbow (or fist) to Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart draws blood sports.yahoo.com/lebron-james-e… – 7:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami gonna be trying to call up the Pistons about Isaiah Stewart by the deadline now – 7:55 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Lakers TV is hilarious right now. “LeBron James drew blood on Isaiah Stewart” “LeBron went over to apologize and Stewart was having none of it”. This is cable news propaganda – 7:53 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

One game to Bron and fine Isaiah Stewart.

Whatchu expect bruh to do when he get punched in the face and bleeding? – 7:53 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

LeBron James ejected for elbow to face of #Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart: https://t.co/UEvXWct1v7 pic.twitter.com/PaWW78h9R0 – 7:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart did box as a kid, and when I asked if he hurt other kids, he said “I don’t want to talk about it.”

theathletic.com/2394021/2021/0… – 7:52 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

People getting on Isaiah Stewart for going a bit crazy but I feel like you should be allowed to do almost anything you want with no judgment when you’re bleeding from your eye area from an elbow at a basketball game – 7:51 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Isaiah Stewart is 100% on the list of players who will bleep you up – 7:49 PM

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

Isaiah Stewart took a big shot. pic.twitter.com/NTPKIKv7JQ – 7:49 PM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Isaiah Stewart trying (and succeeding? we’ll see) to be an even bigger cult hero. – 7:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Gotta imagine a suspension is coming for Isaiah Stewart. You lose it like that and you’re gonna miss a game or two.

The real question is if LeBron James also gets a suspension or not. Flagrant 2’s pretty regularly do also come with a one-game suspension. We’ll see tomorrow! – 7:48 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for this blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/fsRtNJgekF – 7:40 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

This Isaiah Stewart eruption just kept gettin wilder and wilder 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/GO2F6vybMD – 7:40 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James was ejected as a result of a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart, after an official’s review. pic.twitter.com/FQssFEw3jH – 7:38 PM

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

Isaiah Stewart, who suffered a cut to his face, is likely to get multiple game suspension. If LeBron gets a game that means he’s out vs the Knicks on Tuesday. – 7:38 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

LeBron James has been ejected for a flagrant 2, two tech ejection for Isaiah Stewart, tech on Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/ImP0tXA7wS – 7:37 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Isaiah Stewart is also ejected. Looks like Russ got a tech. Could not hear Scott Foster in the arena because of the uproar from the fans as soon as LeBron was ejected, followed by the PA instructing the audience NOT to throw anything on the floor. – 7:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Also, I’m not sure if Isaiah Stewart got tossed. I imagine so, but I couldn’t hear it after the elation of LeBron getting tossed. – 7:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Yea, understandable to see LeBron get ejected. He basically close punched Isaiah Stewart in the eye and that caused everything. – 7:35 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

A lot of NBA oncourt skirmishes are fake fights. Isaiah Stewart legitimately wanted to fight. AK – 7:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

So both LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart end up ejected after all that. – 7:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Isaiah Stewart was not doing the “Hold me back!” game there. He wanted a real piece of whoever he could get. – 7:34 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

LeBron James ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. That started the altercation – 7:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Lakers LeBron James has been ejected from the game for a hit on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart. – 7:34 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

ISAIAH STEWART HAS BROKEN FREE INTO THE TUNNELS pic.twitter.com/GQzHcIdIQR – 7:33 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Crazy scene here in Detroit, where Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was bleeding from his face an elbow from LeBron James hit him. Stewart did all he could to get after James. – 7:33 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

ISAIAH STEWART WANTS LEBRON pic.twitter.com/gw6u84Pqr6 – 7:33 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Just saw the replay on the jumbotron. LeBron basically closed-fist punched Isaiah Stewart during a free throw. That’s why Isaiah wanted to get him.

LeBron will get ejected. That was intentional. – 7:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

On the replay, it looks like LeBron James got Isaiah Stewart with an elbow or a punch.

That’s where the blood came from apparently. – 7:32 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

ahhh lebron elbowed isaiah stewart in the face on the free throw line – 7:31 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Wild scene here in Detroit where Isaiah Stewart, bleeding from his face from contact from LeBron James, repeatedly had to be separated from James and other Lakers players. pic.twitter.com/OAP49jWGru – 7:30 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

There’s likely going to be a significant delay to get things sorted out here. #Pistons Isaiah Stewart was profusely bleeding from his eye, and they’ll have to spray down the court for the blood. – 7:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Isaiah Stewart needs to relax. Understandably upset over the nasty cut on his eye, but this is a different kind of rage. – 7:29 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Absolute melee in Detroit. Isaiah Stewart is trying to take the entire Lakers team on. He is bleeding from the face. Because of the history, PA announcer repeatedly stressing that fans do not come onto the floor. – 7:29 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Stewart is ready to fight, wow. He’s gushing blood from near his right eye – 7:29 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart faked like he was going to go to the bench and went sprinting at the Lakers. I’m not sure what happened but he’s got five or six guys holding him back.

These two teams play a week from today in LA. – 7:28 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Omg Isaiah Stewart has absolutely lost it – 7:28 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart needs to get some control He’s in a different kind of rage. – 7:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Something happened where Isaiah Stewart ended up on ground. He is going after LeBron and Russ. He has to be held back by several players and coaches.

There’s blood coming from his eye. – 7:27 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Isaiah Stewart got up and went for LeBron. He’s made multiple efforts to go at him. Don’t know what got him that mad. – 7:27 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has a huge cut above his right eye. – 7:27 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart is looking for the smoking section – 7:27 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

That’s an A-plus block by #Pistons Isaiah Stewart on Anthony Davis. – 6:55 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart with a dime there – 6:52 PM

Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on the altercation: “It was a tough place with Isaiah — his eye got cracked all the way all the way open … I don’t think (LeBron) James is a dirty player.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / November 21, 2021

Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says he thinks the Lakers did a good job protecting LeBron, but not escalating the situation. Says you want “peacemakers” in those circumstances. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 21, 2021

Bill Oram: LeBron will not be addressing the media tonight, per a team spokesperson. -via Twitter @billoram / November 21, 2021