Dvon Ellies named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Watch list season continued on Thursday with the release of the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for outstanding community service. And this year’s watch list includes one of Penn State’s top defensive linemen.

Dvon Ellies, a redshirt senior from Maryland, was named to the watch list for this year’s Wuerffel Trophy by The Wuerffel Foundation for the 2023 college football season. The Wuerffel Trophy is named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel.

Semifinalists for the award will be named on November 2. Finalists will then be announced on November 28 and the winner will be announced on December 7 or 8 at the annual Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

In addition to being named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, Ellies has also been named to the AFCA Good Works Team watch list.

The Wuerffel Trophy has been presented annually since 2005 when LSU center Rudy Niswanger received the inaugural award. No Penn State player has ever won the award to date.

Last year’s winner of the Wuerffel Trophy was Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons. The last Big Ten player to receive the award was Ohio State defensive lineman Joel Penton in 2006.

