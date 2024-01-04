Dvon Ellies announces return for 2024

With just two little words, Penn State defensive lineman Dvon Ellies announced his plans for the 2024 season. He’s coming back for another year on the Penn State defensive line.

Ellies took to his social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm his intentions to return to the Nittany Lions in 2024. It will be his sixth year of eligibility, which became an option thanks to the NCAA granting any player from the 2020 season with an extra year of college eligibility.

Ellies played in all 13 games for Penn State in the 2023 season. He recorded 26 total tackles with 5 tackles for a loss. His decision to return for a sixth year is slightly surprising, although Ellies did not offer many comments on his decision-making leading up to the Peach Bowl.

Ellies will figure to be a key returning defensive lineman in 2024 in the middle of the line while Penn State figures out how to plug the holes on the ends. Ellies will be a reliable asset for new defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who takes over the defense following the departure of Manny Diaz to a head coaching opportunity with Duke.

God got me! Let’s do it pic.twitter.com/OPXDgChQgU — Dvon Ellies🇦🇸 (@dfesquire) January 4, 2024

