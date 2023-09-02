Duxbury police investigating serious crash
Police in Duxbury are investigating a serious crash.
It happened after 1 a.m. Saturday on North St. and involved a pickup truck.
The front end of the truck was completely smashed and mangled as police investigated.
According to police, this was a single-vehicle crash and the operator was transported to the hospital.
It’s also still unclear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
No other information is available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
