Duxbury police investigating serious crash

Police in Duxbury are investigating a serious crash.

It happened after 1 a.m. Saturday on North St. and involved a pickup truck.

The front end of the truck was completely smashed and mangled as police investigated.

According to police, this was a single-vehicle crash and the operator was transported to the hospital.

It’s also still unclear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

No other information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

