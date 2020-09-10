Duvall makes MLB history as Braves win 29-9, Brewers blank Tigers in 19-run display

Adam Duvall made MLB history as the Atlanta Braves humbled the Miami Marlins 29-9 in a merciless performance.

Duvall became the first player in league history to hit a two-run homer, a three-run homer and a grand slam in a game in that order, according to STATS.

The Braves produced a National League (NL)-record 29-run outburst against the Marlins on Wednesday, fuelled by an 11-run second inning in Atlanta.

Duvall, Travis d'Arnaud and Ozzie Albies all hit home runs for the Braves, who tied the record for the second most runs in a game in the modern era (since 2000) – falling just short of the Texas Rangers' 30 against the Baltimore Orioles in 2007.

The Milwaukee Brewers also won big, embarrassingly shutting out the Detroit Tigers in a 19-0 triumph.

A pair of Jedd Gyorko home runs and homers from Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor sparked the Brewers, who tallied their most runs in a game since scoring 20 in 2010.

Bauer pitches gem

Trevor Bauer inspired the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. Bauer struck out 10 over 7.2 innings at Wrigley Field, where he only allowed three runs without a walk.

Deivi Garcia earned his first MLB win as the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2. In his third career start, Garcia gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. The 21-year-old struck out six.

James McCann homered twice for the first multi-homer game of his career to help the Chicago White Sox rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1.

Lopez has game to forget

It was a horror outing for Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Lopez allowed seven runs in only 1.2 innings of work, walking four. Atlanta's huge second inning saw Lopez dragged.

Wednesday's results

San Francisco Giants 10-1 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

Oakland Athletics 3-2 Houston Astros

Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Chicago Cubs

San Diego Padres 5-3 Colorado Rockies

Texas Rangers 7-3 Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta Braves 29-9 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 7-6 Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox 8-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Yankees 7-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals 3-0 Cleveland Indians

Milwaukee Brewers 19-0 Detroit Tigers

Orioles at Yankees

After returning to winning ways, the Yankees (22-21) host American League (AL) East rivals the Orioles (20-22) on Thursday. Gerrit Cole starts for the Yankees, while the Orioles send Keegan Akin to the mound.