The Dutton brothers announce commitments to Auburn baseball

Auburn baseball is already preparing to build its roster to be in a better spot for the 2025 season after a disappointing campaign in 2024. The Tigers are looking for talent through the transfer portal, which has yielded some success in the early going.

Auburn earned two more additions through the portal today from two players that know each other very well. Brothers Andrew Dutton and Samuel Dutton make have committed to the Plains after successful seasons at their previous schools.

Andrew is entering his fifth season at the collegiate level after spending the last four years at Birmingham Southern, a program that just disbanded following the closure of the university. He is a middle infielder that has proven to be a great contact hitter at the plate.

Over his four years with the Panthers, he posted a .346 batting average and a .515 slugging percentage. A consistent starter for the historic former Division III school, he hit seven home runs and racked up 42 RBI, while also ending with a positive strikeout-to-walk ratio in his senior season.

His brother is Samuel Dutton, who makes his way east after spending the previous three years at SEC foe LSU. He is a pitcher that has primarily spent his time in Baton Rouge in the relief role.

In his time with the Tigers, Dutton put up a 6.02 earned run average in 86.2 innings of work. After working as a starter for much of his freshman year, he has only started four games over 39 appearances in the last two years, being moved into a bullpen role for LSU’s strong pitching staff. He has struck out 76 and walked 25 batters in his college career.

The brothers are the team’s third and fourth transfers since the season ended, with Lucas Steele and Eric Snow having already joined on with head coach Butch Thompson.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @TRaley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire