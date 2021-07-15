Dutmers steps up to coach Trojans

Jul. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — Experiences with her high school coaches helped shape Jen Dutmers and how she viewed her high school experience.

Now she has the chance to do the same for the next generation.

Traverse City Central announced Monday that Dutmers would be taking over as the head coach of the girls basketball program after serving as an assistant for the last two seasons.

"In my high school experience, I had great coaches in all the different sports I played and that's really what I want to bring to these kids," said Dutmers, who has a son that attends TC Central. "I think high school is special time, Traverse City is a special place and these kids have a lot of opportunity and they have a lot of potential."

The former college basketball player brings a breadth of playing experience along with youth coaching experience with her to the head coaching job. Dutmers first started coaching when her daughter Emma was in grade school and she has stuck around the sport since she was in high school.

Former coach Greg Farmer asked Dutmers to be his assistant two years ago. Dutmers jumped at the chance and fell in love with coaching at the varsity level.

"We have a great group of kids, families, and we have a great group of administration and all of the all the teachers and coaches at Central are really supportive," Dutmers said, "So when the opportunity came up it was a no brainer."

Dutmers hopes to step into the role seamlessly thanks to her familiarity with the team and expects to let her current players take the lead on the court. The Trojans will run and up-tempo, motion-based offense that will give the kids "space to work" to help combat what other Big North Conference teams are running.

The new coach said she wants to have a good connection between the varsity and youth levels and hopes to bolster the younger age groups with motivated talent.

"I want our kids to be working with the younger kids, all the way from elementary to middle school up," Dutmers said. "I want kids to get excited about playing basketball. I want young girls to be excited to be part of Trojan basketball so that's going to be a focus."

Story continues

Dutmers played both volleyball and basketball at Western Michigan University and was later a graduate assistant with the basketball program.

"Jen has a passion and desire to build the program and build relationships," TCC athletic director Zac Stevenson said in a news release. "We look forward to her leadership of the Trojan girls basketball program."

Dutmers is the latest of three new basketball coaches in Traverse City, joining Traverse City West's Tim Rieman and Doug Baumann. Tyler Schell stepped away from Traverse City St. Francis' girls program, creating a fourth vacancy. Dutmers said she is excited to be a part of a new era of coaches in TC.

"It's a group of committed people who want to grow and develop programs, and want to spend the time building it from the ground up," Dutmers said. "I've been around the sport for a long time and to be at this position in my life, I am thrilled."

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip