Dutch striker accepts Milan offer amid Manchester United links

There’s never a shortage of targets for Manchester United when the transfer window opens. Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee is believed to be one after months of speculation, but he may be off to AC Milan this summer.

The Reds need to sign another centre-forward this summer because we were far too reliant on Rasmus Hojlund. Aged 21, it was his first season at the club and he was United’s only recognised centre-forward.

There’s enough room for another goalscorer in the squad, but it remains to be seen how much we’ll have to spend on that department.

Zirkzee emerged as a target following an impressive season with Bologna, who finished fifth in Serie A. The Dutch striker made 37 appearances in his first season at the club, making 19 goalscoring contributions.

United to miss out on Zirkzee unless they act fast

According to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato.com, Zirkzee has ‘accepted a contract offer’ from AC Milan despite ongoing links with a move to United.

The report suggests the Italian giants have offered the former Bayern Munich starlet a five-year deal.

This means AC Milan are trying to gain ground in the race for Zirkzee’s signature.

We’ll soon know if United – or any of the other interested clubs in the Premier League – are willing to put up a fight for the striker. They might need to act fast.

