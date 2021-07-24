A Dutch star launched a 30-foot, screaming equalizer for the best goal of the Olympics so far
Women's soccer is underway at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tournament.
Dutch star Dominique Janssen scored the goal of the games thus far during the Netherlands' Saturday matchup against Team Brazil.
In the 79th minute of the match, the 26-year-old drilled a free kick from 30 yards out past the Brazilian keeper and into the upper 90 of the net to equalize at three goals apiece.
The goal helped the Netherlands - the fourth-ranked national team in the world - avoid a loss and remain atop Group F in the group stage of the Olympic tournament.
Check out the Janssen's screamer below:
-Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 24, 2021
