A Dutch star launched a 30-foot, screaming equalizer for the best goal of the Olympics so far

Meredith Cash
·1 min read
The Netherlands&#39; Dominique Janssen buries a free kick.
Dutch star Dominique Janssen scored the goal of the games thus far. Telemundo Deportes/Twitter; Insider

  • Women's soccer is underway at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tournament.

  • Dutch star Dominique Janssen scored the goal of the games thus far during the Netherlands' Saturday matchup against Team Brazil.

  • In the 79th minute of the match, the 26-year-old drilled a free kick from 30 yards out past the Brazilian keeper and into the upper 90 of the net to equalize at three goals apiece.

  • The goal helped the Netherlands - the fourth-ranked national team in the world - avoid a loss and remain atop Group F in the group stage of the Olympic tournament.

  • Check out the Janssen's screamer below:

