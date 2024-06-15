Dutch star frustrated by Real Madrid transfer ‘lies’

Real Madrid could bring in a new midfielder this summer but PSV Eindhoven star Joey Veerman will not be heading to the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos are not expected to make too many additional signings due to the double arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe.

However, the retirement of Toni Kroos has left a gap in their midfield, despite having options to replace him internally.

As part of the speculation over who could fit a similar profile to Kroos, Veerman’s name has been mentioned, after an Eredivisie title win last season.

However, the Dutch international has moved to dispel rumours that he is considering a move to Madrid, in a firm criticism of the gossip, and Real Madrid’s on field tactics.

“I feel uncomfortable about these stories because they are lies. There’s absolutely nothing there”, as per an interview with De Telegraaf.

“If I leave PSV, it will be to join a club that likes to have the ball. I’m not a player who stays back and chases the ball throughout the game.”

Injuries in the Dutch camp could mean Veerman is fast tracked into their starting XI at Euro 2024 with Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong ruled out.

The Netherlands kick off their Group D campaign against Poland in Hamburg on June 16.