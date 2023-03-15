Dutch sprinter De Kleijn wins cycling's Milan-Turin

Arvid de Kleijn won Milan-Turin on Wednesday after beating Fernando Gaviria to the line in a bunch sprint at the end of the 192-kilometre Italian race.

Dutch rider De Kleijn held off Movistar's Gaviria, a stage winner at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, in a tight finish in Orbassano just outside Turin.

The one-day race is considered the last warm-up before Milan-San Remo on Saturday, the first Monument of the season.

"I had a great lead out, I went through the corner at 900 metres, got in a good position and then I knew I had a big chance," said De Kleijn to broadcaster RAI.

"We did this with the whole team, they were working the whole day for me and kept me out of the wind. It's a big team effort."

There was some controversy as after being brilliantly position by his team Tudor, De Kleijn, 28, appeared to deliberately block Gaviria by swerving towards the roadside banners, making any overtaking attempt hazardous.

"I think I did nothing wrong, I think there was enough space," added De Kleijn.

De Kleijn's win was his sixth as a professional, and his first since the first stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk in May last year.

