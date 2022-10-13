Dutch sprint star Lavreysen clinches 10th world track title

The Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen stormed to his 10th world track cycling championship gold medal in France on Thursday with a third consecutive men's keirin title.

The 25-year-old bounced back from the shock disappointment of the Dutchmen's defeat by Australia in the men's team sprint final on Wednesday.

Lavreysen beat compatriot and sprint teammate Jeffrey Hoogland into second place, with Colombia's Kevin Quintero completing the podium.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Lavreysen will bid for a fourth straight world individual sprint title later this week, with the finals scheduled for the final day on Sunday.

Belgian star Lotte Kopecky powered to victory in the women's elimination race to win the third track world title of her career.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season on the road, winning both the Strade Bianche and Tour of Flanders one-day classics.

Kopecky took silver in the elimination race in Roubaix as part of a three-medal haul at last year's world championships.

But she went one better at the velodrome which will be used for the 2024 Paris Olympics, edging Italy's Rachele Barbieri into second.

Kopecky will have further chances to win gold this week in the points race and the omnium.

American Jennifer Valente had to settle for bronze for the second straight year.

Earlier, Britain upset Olympic champions Italy to win the men's team pursuit title.

The British quartet of Ethan Hayter, Oliver Wood, Ethan Vernon and Daniel Bigham edged out their final opponents with a time of three minutes and 45.829 seconds.

It was a surprise defeat for Italy, led by new one-hour world record holder Filippo Ganna, who were defending their 2021 title.

Denmark beat Austria to secure the bronze medal.

Italy took their second gold of the championships with victory over Britain in the women's team pursuit final, as hosts France got on the board with bronze.

Canada's Dylan Bibic won the men's scratch race ahead of Kazushige Kuboki of Japan and Dutchman Roy Eefting.

jk-jc/mw