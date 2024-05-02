Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam in images

Jutta Leerdam has been on the rise both on and off the rink, with the Dutch speed skater amassing a tremendous amount of followers on social media while continuing to be one of the best on the ice. So far, 2024 has been a success, with Jutta taking the gold medal in the 1000m Women’s race during the ISU European Speed Skating Championships, adding to her trophy case that includes a silver medal in the same sprint during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Of course, her popularity skyrocketed after the news of her relationship with Jake Paul became official in 2023.
