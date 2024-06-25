Dutch reporters unsure how Van Nistelrooy benefits from potential Manchester United return

Two Dutch reporters can’t get their heads around Ruud van Nistelrooy potentially returning to Manchester United as a member of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff.

Valentijn Driessen and Mike Verweij didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts on the former Netherlands striker returning to coach under Ten Hag at Manchester United.

Van Nistelrooy, who previously managed PSV Eindhoven, has been linked with the Burnley job and it has been thought that he was eager to return to management.

It sounds like Van Nistelrooy could accept United’s offer, but the idea of him turning down Burnley has left Driessen and Verweij unsure whether he will benefit from the experience.

“Van Nistelrooy is a great at Manchester United. But yes, the reason why he is brought in that direction by Ten Hag is of course to be an extra shield for Ten Hag. Of course, Van Nistelrooy should never want that,” Verweij said on De Telegraaf’s Kick-Off podcast (H/t Sport Witness).

“The only thing you do by going to Manchester United is increase Ten Hag’s credit. Are you going to let yourself be used for that, in quotes?”

Driessen added: “I think his name was mentioned there once when Ten Hag started working there, but he didn’t like it at the time.

“He always showed himself to be very ambitious and was ready for a job as a head coach, preferably in a competition in which he had played. So, then you end up in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and England.

“Then you can become head coach of Burnley, who are good for former players. And he is working on his way and would like to return to the Premier League. Then I find it incomprehensible that you would choose a position as Erik ten Hag’s first, second or third assistant, while you could become head coach of Burnley.

“Unless you contractually agree that you will be Ten Hag’s successor, then it is a different story. But I don’t think so…”

