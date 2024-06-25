Dutch pitchers go the distance in sweep over Oskaloosa

Jun. 24—OSKALOOSA — The Dutch from Pella came into Oskaloosa on Friday night for conference doubleheader against the Indians to finish off a busy week. Both Pella starting pitchers of Nathan VandeLune and Nathan Carey would show out and pitch complete game shutouts on their way to wins of 6-0 and 7-0 over Osky.

"I thought both Nathan's really just commanded all their pitches so well tonight," Jablonski said. "You know they had everything working. They were able to spot the ball. They made some really big pitches when they did have some runners on base. One of the other bigger things was they had complete confidence in their defense. I think we made only one error in 14 innings tonight. Anderson Schirm also called two great games back there behind the plate."

Game one started with Osky pitcher Spencer Vaughan get out of a couple of tight jams in the first two innings to keep things scoreless. But the third inning saw Samuel Carlson hit a leadoff double before Vaughan plunked the next two Dutch batters to load the bases. Vaughan bounced back with a strikeout but a walk, hit-by-pitch and error would eventually allow three Pella runs to score in the inning.

Pella kept up the pressure in the fourth inning with Carlson getting things going again with a leadoff single. Schirm followed with a single of his own as both runners would come around to score on wild pitches to push the lead to 5-0.

The Dutch added one more run in the fifth on a Schirm RBI single to push it to 6-0.

Outside of that, it was all about VandeLune on the mound and the defense behind him. VandeLune ended up pitching all seven innings in 83 pitches allowing just four hits with eight strikeouts.

Maddux Ashman, Lukas Toubekis, Caden Johnson and Wyatt Grubb all had one hit for the Indians. Vaughan took the loss after pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits with three walks, three hit batsmen and two strikeouts. Tate Peterson was solid in relief pitching 4 1/3 innings allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits with two walks and three Ks.

After a break, both teams took the field for game two and the Dutch picked up where they left off in game one. Pella started the scoring in the first inning with Schirm knocking a single before courtesy runner Owen Kettler would come around and score on Lake Cowman's RBI double to deep center field.

The Dutch added three more runs in the second inning. Tanner Roley started it off with a leadoff double and scored on a wild pitch. Ryan Howard reached on an error and scored on Carlson's RBI groundout while Landyn Bethards was walked before scoring on a wild pitch.

That 4-0 Pella lead would hold until the fifth inning with Lucas Jablonski scoring Cowman on an RBI single up the middle. The lead was latter pushed to 7-0 with Pella adding another run on an error and a Roley RBI single.

Carey would pitch Pella's second complete game shutout of the night allowing just one hit and two walks with four strikeouts.

"I think you know, after a very long week, we had some guys that maybe were a little bit weary and a little bit tired," Jablonski said. "The nice thing that I saw tonight was contributions up and down the lineup. It wasn't just one or two guys that we're relying on, one through nine we had contributions from everywhere tonight. When we're able to do that, and play the defense and pitch the way we did, we're a tough team."

For Osky, Ashman had the lone hit in game two. Linus Morrison battled through five innings in the loss allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

The pair of wins wrapped up a 5-1 week for Pella with their lone loss coming in a 1-0 defeat against No. 2 (4A) Dallas Center-Grimes. The Dutch are 11-5 in the month of June with three of those losses coming to the one-loss Mustangs. They are playing some good baseball with July and postseason just around the corner.

"I know some of that confidence comes from a loss," Jablonski said. "You play DCG to a tough 1-0 game and the talk on the bus on the way home that night was we can play with anybody. I think that's something that's going to pay dividends down the road and into July. We're really confident right now and the guys are having a lot of fun. When you win and when you're just playing good team baseball, it's a lot of fun to watch and it's a lot of fun to be a part of."

Pella (18-7, 12-4 LHC) will host their crosstown rivals of Pella Christian (12-16, 3-11 LHC) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. while Oskaloosa (7-17, 3-11 LHC) hosts Newton (6-17, 2-12 LHC) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

