Dutch midfielder De Jong to miss Euros with injury

Frenkie de Jong played in both the 2022 World Cup and 2020 European Championship for the Netherlands [Getty Images]

The Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out of this summer's European Championship through injury.

De Jong, 27, played just three times for his club since suffering an ankle injury in March.

De Jong was included in Ronald Koeman's Euro 2024 squad despite struggling with his recovery, but has been forced to pull out of the tournament.

The Netherlands begin their Euros campaign on Sunday when they play Poland in Group D at 14:00 BST, while they also face France and Austria in the group stage.

De Jong has played 54 times for his country, scoring twice.