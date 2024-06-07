Dutch legends line up to criticise Frenkie de Jong’s form

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has been slammed by former Dutch international stars ahead of Euro 2024.

De Jong missed the final weeks of the 2023/24 season due to injury and he faces an anxious wait over the tournament kick off in Germany.

The Dutch camp are working overtime to get de Jong fit for the tournament and the midfielder admitted he is willing to take a risk on his fitness to play at the competition.

De Jong’s determination to play for his country has been praised by the La Oranje fan base but there has also been criticism of the former Ajax man.

His lack of match time in Barcelona has disrupted his rhythm in recent months and Wesley Sneijder has joined Ruud Gullit in questioning his readiness for Euro 2024.

“Frenkie has not been consistent enough in recent years. He had a fantastic season at Ajax, which earned him a good transfer to Barcelona. If you look at the last few seasons, he’s been injured a lot”, stated Sneijder, via D e Oranjezomer.

The Netherlands kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland on June 16 after being drawn in Group C alongside France and Austria.