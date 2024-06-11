Dutch great Clarence Seedorf opens up on comparisons between himself and Kobbie Mainoo

Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf has had his say on the comparisons between himself and Manchester United’s young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo was one of the few success stories for United during a troubling 2023/24 season.

The 19-year-old’s breakthrough was a rare source of joy for supporters as he impressed with his incredibly calm and composed displays in the middle of the park.

In next to no time, Mainoo cemented his place in Erik ten Hag’s plans and made himself almost undroppable from the starting XI.

His excellent performances also saw him make his senior England debut and at the moment, the Carrington academy graduate is part of Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad ahead of Euro 2024. Southgate recently revealed that he and his coaching staff will not at all hesitate to start Mainoo in the tournament.

After Mainoo’s fantastic winning strike against Wolves in February at the Molineux, Rio Ferdinand drew parallels between the teenager and Seedorf.

Ferdinand said, “I’m not saying he’s of the same ability, or that he’s that player yet, but he gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf. The way he manoeuvres in tight situations and the way he manipulates this ball and uses his body at times.”

Ex-United man West Brown also shared the same sentiment back in March when he told Squawka, “[He’s] very calm and I know there’s a lot talked about him. But to me, I think he plays like Clarence Seedorf.”

“Even the way he runs, the way he takes the ball, shields the ball. I played against Clarence a few times and he was absolutely quality, big, strong, did his job perfectly and had the calmness as well to play for a big team, in big games. I would say Clarence Seedorf.”

Seedorf has now opened up on these comparisons and has fully welcomed them but pinpointed a key skill Mainoo trumps him in.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan star said to the Vibe with Five podcast and pointed out, “He (Mainoo) reminds me of a young me with his body and movement.”

“But the thing that he has that I never did is his maturity on the ball at such a young age.”

“The sky is the limit for him.”

It’s the ultimate praise for Mainoo from one of the greatest to ever play the sport.







