Dutch Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: Latest updates from Zandvoort

Rain fell throughout Saturday ahead of and during qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort

02:56 PM BST

Watch: Sargeant crash brings out a red flag

02:56 PM BST

Q3 - Order as it stands

Only four drivers with a time and one of them is in the wall:

ALB 1:15.743 SAR +1.005 SAI +1.498 RUS +2.502

02:53 PM BST

Q3 - RED FLAG

Sargeant is in the wall! His first Q3 session and it doesn’t last very long at all. Was that on a charge lap? He had just set a half-decent lap. Looks like he’s hit the front and rear of the car on the barriers. Front first and then spinning him around backwards into the barriers at turn two, I think. That’s what it looks like anyway.

02:52 PM BST

Q3 - Nine minutes remain

Piastri comes straight in to change for slicks. Verstappen the only one out there on intermediates though I suspect he may well be coming in.

Albon goes fastest so far with a 1:15.743, a second faster than Sargeant and 2.5sec faster than Russell’s Mercedes.

02:50 PM BST

Q3 begins!

12 minutes to go. Albon, Russell, Sainz and Sargeant are all on soft tyres. Everyone else on intermediates. It looks dry enough for slicks.

02:45 PM BST

02:44 PM BST

Q2 - Classification

VER 1:18.856 PIA +0.536 ALB +0.543 ALO +0.573 LEC +0.744 RUS +0.764 NOR +0.913 PER +1.000 SAI +1.073 SAR +1.211

ELIMINATED: STR GAS HAM TSU HUL

02:42 PM BST

Q2 - Piastri fastest as the clock runs out

Norris is in the drop zone... he cannot afford a bad lap here. Everyone still on intermediates. Hulkenberg into 10th but he surely won’t stay there. He doesn’t as Tsunoda goes 10th... Gasly knocks Hamilton down into 10th and he’s not on an especially good lap.

Sainz goes eighth and knocks Hamilton out! Hamilton comes into the pits... Norris moves into seventh.

And Sargeant puts in a stormer to get into Q3 for the first time this season! Two Williams cars into Q3 and only one Mercedes...

02:39 PM BST

Q2 - Gasly gets himself out of danger

Verstappen comes into the pits and comes out on the intermediate tyre. Albon leads Russell, Verstappen and Alonso.

02:38 PM BST

Q2 - Albon continues to go well

Fastest first sector of anyone and is only 0.035sec off Verstappen after two sectors... and crosses the line fastest of anyone.

Surely someone down there will try slicks. Sargeant? Gasly?

02:37 PM BST

Q2 - Five minutes to go

Perez, in 11th, is improving but is a long way from matching Verstappen who has just moved into the 1:19s, the first man to do so in this session.

Perez goes second but nearly a whole second slower than Verstappen.

02:35 PM BST

Q2 - Top 10 as it stands

VER NOR HAM PIA ALB RUS LEC STR ALO SAR

DROP ZONE: PER, TSU, HUL, GAS, SAI

02:35 PM BST

Q2 - The two Mercedes drivers get out of the drop zone

It’s a very dry line in the final corner, though I am not sure it’s dry enough for slick tyres around the rest of the track.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during qualifying

02:33 PM BST

Q2 - Drivers in the drop zone

RUS, HUL, GAS, HAM, SAI...

Seven minutes remain.

02:31 PM BST

Q2 - Sargeant goes fastest but then Verstappen beats that by a second

Alonso is a couple of seconds behind nearly with Stroll half a second ahead of him. Leclerc moves into third for Ferrari. Piastri does the fastest middle sector of anyone... he gets a tow from a car ahead and moves second, 0.709sec behind Verstappen. Perez down in 14th is improving.

02:30 PM BST

Q2 - Verstappen pops in a 1:21.921

Decent. Let’s see what Hamilton does. Perez is some three seconds off Verstappen and Hamilton is slower still which suggests a couple of warm-up laps.

02:27 PM BST

Q2 - 14 mins remain

I wonder how long until someone tries slicks. The rain appears to have stopped for now.

02:26 PM BST

Q2 begins!

Verstappen and Sargeant the first two men out there. Strong from Albon again.

02:21 PM BST

Q1 ends - Albon fastest

Here’s the full classification:

ALB 1:20.939 VER +0.026 PIA +0.292 NOR +0.337 SAI +0.382 RUS +0.406 STR +0.631 GAS +0.796 TSU +0.842 ALO +0.901 HUL +0.952 HAM +0.980 PER +1.033 LEC +1.080 SAR +1.097

ELIMINATED: ZHO OCO MAG BOT LAW

02:20 PM BST

Q1 - I think Hamilton could be in danger here

But luckily not too many drivers are improving as the track gets a little damper and the sun goes in. Zhou only 15th... Bottas only 18th. Not great from Aston Martin. What can Leclerc do? He goes 14th... so he should be safe.

02:18 PM BST

Q1 - One minute left

Ocon only 13th... Hamilton into 10th so should be safe. I think. But maybe not, quite a few drivers could move him down into the bottom five.

Leclerc in danger now, in 18th...

02:16 PM BST

Q1 - Albon fastest now

Ocon, Magnussen, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Lawson in the drop zone.

02:15 PM BST

Q1 - Looks like a bit more rain...

Nobody on slicks yet. Now is the crucial time.

02:15 PM BST

Q1 - Hamilton complains of being blocked by an Aston Martin

Not sure which one. Piastri, meanwhile, nearly collides with the Ferrari of Sainz with Sainz moving across on Piastri, who has to take evasive action. That will almost certainly be a penalty.

02:14 PM BST

Q1 - McLaren in fine form here as Piastri displaces Norris from P1

Gasly moves into ninth as Verstappen displaces Piastri at the top by 0.024sec. Russell fourth. Perez in seventh and having an okay session.

Five minutes remain...

02:13 PM BST

Q1 - Norris on another flyer

He should go fastest, knocking Russell off top spot... indeed he does, by 0.618sec. Norris flying in these conditions.

Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 26, 2023 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Verstappen then sets the fastest first sector...

02:11 PM BST

Q1 - Top 10 as it stands

PIA PER NOR ALB VER STR ALO RUS HAM LEC

ELIMINATION ZONE: LAW, BOT, MAG, SAR, GAS

02:09 PM BST

Q1 - It's a Ferrari 1-2 led by Leclerc...

That doesn’t last too long, with Russell and Alonso and also Hamilton beating it before Verstappen does so, 0.007sec ahead of Alonso before Norris beats him by 0.394sec. Yep. One of those sessions.

02:08 PM BST

Q1 - It's currently a McLaren 1-2 led by Norris

Leclerc gets the fastest first sector time, though. Verstappen currently ninth without a representative lap time.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 26, 2023 in Zandvoort, Netherlands

02:06 PM BST

Q1 - Verstappen not happy

Spinning “everything, everywhere” he says. Norris moves into first, 1.520sec ahead of Sargeant. This session will see lap times tumble and tumble.

02:06 PM BST

Q1 - Albon had a moment running across the gravel towards the end of the lap

Hulkenberg runs across the gravel himself at turn one. Verstappen does the same as Bottas leads the way currently from Tsunoda. A lot of exploration of lines and various other bits of the circuit. This session is all about building up to the end of the 18 minutes when the track will be at its driest.

02:04 PM BST

Q1 - Albon with the first timed lap

A 1:31.315 from the Williams driver which is then beaten by 1.7sec by his team-mate.

02:04 PM BST

Q1 - 15 mins remain

Everyone is out on track at the moment and it doesn’t exactly look treacherous though we haven’t had many push laps. It could be about to get wetter, too.

02:02 PM BST

Q1 - 17 mins remain

Nobody on slicks as it turns out. Wise.

02:01 PM BST

Q1 begins! 18 minutes remain

20 drivers in it, five will be eliminated.

02:00 PM BST

Might it rain this session?

01:59 PM BST

Drivers are queueing up at the end of the pit lane

And some of them are on slicks?! That’s risky.

01:50 PM BST

The sun has come out at Zandvoort for now

The conditions still look pretty tricky.

01:47 PM BST

Current constructor standings

01:42 PM BST

Seems like the rain has stopped

Which is what we need. Yes, a wet qualifying is good but it’s no good if the cars cannot run.

A few showers about still, though. I wonder if we’ll see something similar to qualifying in Belgium going from inters to slicks as the sessions continue.

01:35 PM BST

It seems like Singapore is the target for Daniel Ricciardo's return

That seems sensible as Monza is surely too soon. Singapore gives him three weeks or so to get into decent shape. These are the remaining races:

August

27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September

3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

October

8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail +

22: United States Grand Prix, Austin +

29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November

5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo +

18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

+ Denotes sprint event weekend

01:31 PM BST

It was also a bit slippery out there in FP3, too

As the weather currently looks I am not sure we will see a red-flag free qualifying. That could be fun, though, as long as everybody comes out of it in one piece.

01:24 PM BST

This was a fairly sketchy moment from the disrupted F2

01:18 PM BST

What is Liam Lawson's racing pedigree?

The Kiwi steps in for Daniel Ricciardo this weekend to make his F1 debut.

Liam Lawson of New Zealand sits in the (40) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 in the garage

Here’s his recent career results...

2019, FIA F3: 11th

2020, FIA F3: 5th

2021, FIA F2: 9th

2021, DTM: 2nd

2022, FIA F2: 3rd

01:09 PM BST

Driver standings: Top 10

01:08 PM BST

The F2 sprint race is under way at the moment

Or rather it should be going but it’s bucketing it down and they have already had numerous stoppages.

Just under an hour to go but F1 cars could not run in these conditions.

01:05 PM BST

Session times for this weekend

Qualifying, Saturday: 2pm

Race, Sunday: 3pm

01:01 PM BST

Times after third and final practice

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 21.631secs George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:22.010 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:22.631 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:22.634 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:22.723 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:22.750 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:22.892 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:22.965 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:23.093 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:23.158, Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:23.210 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:23.438 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.544 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:23.570 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:23.640 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:23.80 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:24.058 Liam Lawson (Nzl) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:26.343 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:28.482 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team No Time

12:16 PM BST

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort. Formula One is back after its three-and-a-bit week summer break but I cannot say that it is all that easy to get enthusiastic about this particular season restarting. Red Bull’s dominance – or rather Max Verstappen’s dominance in the Red Bull – has dulled the appeal of it all a little.

The Dutchman has won the last eight rounds and 10 of the 12 so far, with the RB19 victorious in all of them. Verstappen leads team-mate Sergio Perez by 125 points and his third world championship. In fairness, it would be a pretty interesting season were Verstappen taken out of the equation, but that is not the reality we live in. And, although the fight behind Red Bull has been good, the bottom line is who is winning and there has been a painful lack of variety so far this year.

Even in the Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes years of dominance we had good races, even if the outcome of the championship was obvious. And at least Nico Rosberg was mostly a thorn in his side. It has been a long time since Perez was that to Verstappen.

Anyway, Zandvoort is a decent place for the race and with the threat of rain throughout the weekend it could “spice things up” as the cliche goes. That said, we’ve had a fair few wet sessions over the past couple of months and I am not sure it has made things all that interesting. Or rather, it hasn’t changed the outcome of who stands on the top step of the podium. As I have said many times this season, the best driver in the dry is often the best in the wet and the same goes for the car.

The rain fell during FP3

First and second practice were dry but final practice was punctuated with heavy-ish rain showers. We had red and yellow flags and plenty of drivers locking up and sliding off track and the forecast is for more throughout the day and possibly tomorrow.

The big news this weekend, though, is that Daniel Ricciardo has been ruled out of the action with a broken wrist after crashing in second practice yesterday. It was a slightly strange incident that saw him follow compatriot Oscar Piastri into the wall at turn three and scans show a broken metacarpal. He had only just returned to F1 two races previously so this is a setback. Liam Lawson steps into his place for at least this weekend. You would suspect Ricciardo might find it difficult to be fit enough to take part at Monza in less than a week.