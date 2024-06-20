Dutch giants want to sign Barcelona outcast for free – two scenarios possible

After a few years of struggle, Sergino Dest seemed to have found his footing during his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven away from FC Barcelona this past season.

The loan agreement included a permanent buy option worth €10 million, which the Dutch giants intended to activate – a move that would be great for Barça given their Fair Play situation.

However, a serious knee injury towards the end of the season has thrown a spanner in the works as the right-back is now until at least the start of 2025.

PSV, for their part, are open to keeping Dest at the club but do not intend to adhere to the €10 million terms that were agreed upon before.

In fact, MARCA now reports that the Eredivisie heavyweights do not wish to pay a single penny for Dest and intend to sign him for free from Barcelona, even though his contract with the Catalans runs until 2025.

PSV wish to keep hold of Dest but are concerned about the risks of paying money for the player as it is not known how he will be when he comes out of injury.

As such, both parties are working towards a favourable solution and two possible scenarios are being considered.

First scenario: Share the wages, then sign for free

As mentioned earlier, Dest’s contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2025. And the first option being considered is for him to continue on loan at PSV next season even if he is injured.

Once his contract expires next year, the Dutch club can sign him up for free. In this case, the player’s salary for the next season would be shared between the two clubs before PSV sign him as a free agent.

However, such an arrangement might not be favourable for Barcelona as they would still have to account for the €4.2 million amortisation costs from his signing in 2020.

Second scenario: Contract termination

Another avenue that could be considered is the outright termination of Dest’s contract with Barcelona. The Catalan heavyweights could even consider keeping a percentage of a future sale.

In this way, the club would be totally relieved of the player’s salary and could recover the amortisation or part of it in the future.