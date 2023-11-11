Dutch farmers’ movement sheds support amid surging growth of new ‘radical centrist’ party

Mr Omzigt's NSC is predicted to take 25 to 31 seats in the Nov 22 general elections - Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

The Dutch farmers’ movement has fallen far behind a new “radical centrist” party, which has surged ahead in polling with less than a fortnight to go before the general election.

The Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) achieved a landslide victory in March’s regional elections and was expecting to repeat its shock performance at the upcoming general election, which was triggered when Mark Rutte, the longest-serving prime minister in Dutch history, resigned in July.

Instead, Pieter Omtzigt, who is famous for toppling a previous Rutte government over a child benefits scandal, and his New Social Contract (NSC) party - which was formed just 11 weeks ago - could become the largest party in the Netherlands.

The BBB, which was founded in 2019, came from nowhere to become the largest party in all 12 Dutch provinces in a regional vote dominated by tractor protests against compulsory farm buyouts to hit EU nitrogen emissions reduction targets.

But polls show the BBB is only predicted to get seven to 11 seats in the Dutch parliament, while Mr Omzigt, a former member of the centre-Right Christian Democrat Appeal (CDA), is predicted to take 25 to 31 seats in the Nov 22 general elections.

Caroline van der Plas, leader of the BBB, which came from nowhere to become the largest party in all 12 Dutch provinces in a regional vote - SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The BBB poached traditionally CDA-voting farmers ahead of its victory in the regional elections, which became a referendum on Mr Rutte’s 13 years in office.

But it is now bleeding support to the NSC, which is more likely to take an influential role in the coalition negotiations after the election, even though Mr Omtzigt this week said he does not want to be prime minister.

Andre Krowel, who teaches political science at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, said the three parties share similar socially conservative and Christian Democrat policies.

“Voters in that ideological ‘corner’ choose the one with the highest polling,” he told The Telegraph.

Mr Omtzigt’s anti-establishment rhetoric has also attracted some of the BBB vote, with his party having a broader agenda than just farming. Other key pledges are to reduce immigration and oppose closer EU integration.

“The NSC is polling better, so that would allow more chance of your anti-establishment vote translating into real change and power,” Mr Krowel said.

NSC leader Mr Omtzigt this week said he does not want to be prime minister - Peter Dejong/AP

Mr Rutte is not fighting the election after having formed four coalition governments but his pro-business VVD party is contesting the lead with the NSC.

Now led by Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, Mr Rutte’s hardline Turkish-born minister of justice, the VVD is predicted to win 26 to 30 seats in an election being fought on migration, Europe and climate.

Frans Timmermans, the leader of the Green-Left coalition and the former European Commission vice-president in charge of climate change, is a distant third in the polling.

Mr Timmermans, who left Brussels to fight the election, was in charge of the controversial EU nitrogen targets and recently suggested there could be room for some flexibility in hitting them.

Regardless of their polling, some of the leading parties could find themselves part of a future coalition government, given the fragmented nature of Dutch politics.