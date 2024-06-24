Dutch fan rescued by police after nearly missing Euro 2024 clash with France thanks to stolen phone

Dutch fan rescued by police after nearly missing Euro 2024 clash with France thanks to stolen phone

An Oranje fan had to be helped by the German authorities this week after it was revealed that his phone, along with his match ticket for the France game, had been stolen at Leipzig’s main station.

Voetball International reported that the 53-year-old Dutchman had left his phone on a bench at the station. Carefully analysed CCTV footage showed an unknown man pick it up. The man’s daughter tracked the phone and saw that the thief was already more than 100 kilometers away in Finsterwalde.

Working off that information, the German police managed to arrest the man and the phone was immediately sent back to Leipzig on a regional train. In a great ending, the Dutch supporter had his phone just in time and got to watch his beloved Dutch team draw against France from the stadium.

The draw against France almost guarantees that Oranje should go through, but their final position in the group will be determined by their clash with Austria, who have three points.

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield