Dutch duo linked with Manchester United suffer Euro 2024 injury blows

The Netherlands have been dealt two injury blows ahead of Euro 2024 following Monday night’s 4-0 win over Iceland.

It was Ronald Koeman side’s final warm-up match before heading to Germany for this summer’s tournament.

The last thing Koeman wanted was injuries to key players since the Netherlands are among the favourites to go all the way at the European Championships.

However, the Dutch may have to compete this summer without two star players linked with moves to Manchester United.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out after a fresh injury setback, while Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners is touch and go after sustaining a muscle injury.

De Jong has missed most of the last three months due to an ankle problem, but he still made Koeman’s Euro squad in the hope that he would be fit in time for the tournament.

Taking to Instagram after the match, De Jong issued an update to rule himself out of Euro 2024: “I’m sad and disappointed that I won’t make it to the European Championship. We’ve been doing a lot of it the past few weeks, but my ankle needs more time unfortunately. It’s a dream and greatest honour to represent our country in a final tournament. Wearing the orange shirt, singing the Wilhelmus and feeling the support of the entire country. But now I will, like the entire orange legion, cheer for our team from the sidelines. Let’s go, boys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frenkie de Jong (@frenkiedejong)

Last month, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims no matter where Ten Hag ends up next season, he will once again make De Jong his number one priority.

Speaking to Gary Neville for Sky Sports recently, Ten Hag confirmed his midfield plans had he acquired De Jong in his first summer at Old Trafford.

“It would have been Frenkie de Jong and Casemiro.

“They would really be connected with each other. They would be really complementary to each other.

“That’s a typical player, if you want to play the Ajax style, you need that type of player.”

Koopmeiners considered a doubt for Netherlands

Embed from Getty Images

Koopmeiners will undergo tests to clarify whether he has to leave the national team, as per Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🇳🇱 Not only Frenkie de Jong. Teun Koopmeiners also suffered an injury and tests will clarify if he has to leave the national team. It’s muscle injury for Koopmeiners. pic.twitter.com/7jTseXj1dM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has established himself as one of Gian Piero Gasperini’s key players in a side that beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

A report from Italian publication Tuttosport – published four months ago – linked both Juventus and United as interested parties. The same story claims Atalanta would want €60m for Koopmeiners’ signature.

It remains to be seen who United will prioritise in midfield this summer, but it doesn’t look De Jong will be able to prove himself and it remains to be seen if Koopmeiners will be playing in Germany.

