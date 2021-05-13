Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin returns to professional racing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin is returning to racing next month, six months after taking a break from the sport to consider his future.

The 30-year-old former time-trial world champion will begin his comeback at the Tour de Suisse on June 6, the Jumbo-Visma team said Thursday.

Dumoulin “also has the ambition to go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” the team said.

Dumoulin’s decision to return to the professional ranks came after he “recently found the joy in cycling again,” Jumbo-Visma said.

Dumoulin, a time-trial specialist who also is a strong multi-stage tour rider, won the 2017 Giro d’Italia and finished second in the Tour de France a year later. But he struggled with injuries in recent seasons and said when he announced his break from cycling in January that he also was weighed down by the pressure to perform.

—-

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin returns to professional racing originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Ewan wins crash-marred Stage 5, De Marchi keeps Giro d’Italia lead

    Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan won a crash-marred fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia and Alessandro De Marchi kept hold of the leader's pink jersey.

  • Californians see Kamala Harris as ready to step into the presidency, poll shows

    Vice President Kamala Harris seen by majority of Californians as "playing a significant role" in Biden administration and ready to step into the Oval Office if needed.

  • British and Irish prime ministers to meet on Friday

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin in England on Friday to discuss the situation in Northern Ireland and broader Brexit issues, the Irish government said. European Union member Ireland played an important role in negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the EU and is involved in efforts to ease post-Brexit trade frictions between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. Britain's Brexit deal effectively left Northern Ireland in the EU's trading sphere, avoiding the need for customs checks between Northern Ireland and Ireland but creating new ones between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

  • Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

    Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.

  • Floyd Mayweather’s Car Collection Packs A Massive Punch

    You know we had to make the pun…

  • Trumpism is 'destroying the fundamentals of our democracy,' says former Mike Pence advisor

    Former Mike Pence advisor Olivia Troye told MSNBC that Republican attempts to oust Trump's critics were a "horrifying and scary prospect."

  • "Outer Banks" Season 2 Adds New Character that Will Help the Pogues in the Bahamas

    Time to head off on a new adventure.

  • Motor racing-F1 governing body to clamp down on suspected 'bendy wings'

    Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters on Sunday his cars' rear wings had passed stringent tests and were legal.

  • Marine Corps officer becomes first active-duty service member charged in Jan. 6 attack, DOJ says

    Maj. Christopher Warnagiris is among several dozen people with ties to the military who have been charged related to the Jan. 6 attack.

  • I paid $19 to fly America's newest airline and had an amazing experience for dirt cheap. Here's what to know about flying Avelo.

    Avelo flies 11 routes from Burbank, California, and will soon be bringing its cheap flights to the East Coast.

  • Eagles likely won’t get on a plane after Week 10

    The first half of the Eagles schedule includes trips to Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Detroit, but the second half won’t require them to do much traveling by plane. After a game against Denver in Week 10, the Eagles should be able to use a bus for all of their out of town work. [more]

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • NASCAR will no longer require drivers and teams to wear masks outside

    The requirement has been in place since NASCAR resumed racing in May of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto due to COVID-19 risks

    The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29 has been moved from Istanbul to Porto to allow English fans to travel under COVID-19 restrictions, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday. The final was scheduled for Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, but Turkey was last week put on Britain's travel 'red list', meaning that no English fans would be able to attend the game.

  • Golf-Zalatoris talks to Matsuyama for first time since Masters

    Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris could not catch Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta National Golf Club but did track the Japanese major champion down on Tuesday ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. Zalatoris said he bumped into Matsuyama in a parking lot at TPC Craig Ranch, where first-round action begins on Thursday, for the first time since he finished one shot back of him at the year's first major in April. "I tried to see him after the tournament was over, but he obviously had some more important things to do," Zalatoris, who was the only player with four under-par rounds at the Masters, said in his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday.

  • Olympics-Ping pong robots and kitbag fencers - Indians innovate in lockdown

    For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India's first track-and-field Olympic medallist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Chopra is one of 90-odd Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the last 12 months agonising over the loss of precious practice time in an Olympic year.

  • Handicapping the 2021 Preakness Stakes

    Matt Bernier previews the second leg of the U.S. Triple Crown, headlined by Bob Baffert's Medina Spirit. (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • 'Should probably have poured it down the sink': Legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas defends Bob Baffert

    Veteran trainer D. Wayne Lukas defends Bob Baffert, while others wonder if he's given preferential treatment.

  • Capitals' John Carlson, T.J. Oshie progressing, Evgeny Kuznetsov still out

    John Carlson says he will be ready for Game 1 vs. Boston on Saturday and T.J. Oshie is trending in the right direction.