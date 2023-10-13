Dusty May on Miami Heat training at FAU: 'So many things I took away from being around greatness'

BOCA RATON — One of the seven danger signals of the Disease of Me is inexperience in dealing with sudden success

When success' spotlight shines on you for the first time, you bask in the glory rather than putting the attention on teammates who helped make the success a reality.

Of course, FAU basketball coach Dusty May knows all about that. Not only because he studied Pat Riley's book The Winner Within: A Life Plan For Team Players, but because he spoke to Riley about this challenge and a lot more when the Miami Heat recently held training camp at FAU.

"Every team is built differently," May said after a recent practice. "But I actually mentioned to coach Riley that we had studied his book. We went through the Innocent Climb, and now this summer there were some Disease of Me issues.

"All we wanted to do is just learn from what others went through and try to get out ahead of any problems. But it was interesting, just to hear him be able to recall the stories and situations from so long ago."

Florida Atlantic is back on the court after a season that ended 35-4 and with a storybook run to Final Four. That success, though, brings challenges for May, who now must get a team that returns its starting five and eight of its top nine rotation players to not rest on its accomplishments.

And who better to seek advice from than Riley and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

More: FAU basketball coach Dusty May: 'These guys just took everyone on a heck of a ride' | D'Angelo

The Heat spent five days at FAU. Five days as important to May, and his team, as any on the court this preseason. Players studied the work habits of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. May spoke often with Riley and Spoelstra.

Dealing with success and fighting the feeling of being satisfied was discussed with Riley, who has been a part of nine title teams; and Spoelstra, who coached the Heat to two world championships.

The Owls won the Conference USA title and the East Regional before losing to San Diego State on a buzzer beater in the national semifinal.

"With our group, fortunately for us, they're extremely competitive and there is no complacency," May said. "But what we have noticed is sometimes we are skipping some steps as far as details. And when we do that, we just have to regroup and circle back and make sure that we're not trying to get to third base before we have first and second base."

More: Miami Heat open camp in Boca Raton and FAU Owls ready to 'steal little things from them'

May is happy with the team's work ethic since it started summer workouts and now prepares for the Nov. 8 season opener at Loyola Chicago. That, he said, has not been, and does not expect to be, an issue.

"They work with more intention," he said.

The very correctable issues are "some other mental characteristics we'll keep in house. We all have our things but we have a very, very hard working competitive group. I can't see complacency becoming an issue."

Heat 'affirm greatness' to May

May said he takes three to five things every day he saw from the Heat to make his program better.

"Every time you watch them, you learn something," May said. "And it might be how to word something better, how to word an action better. Because phrasing and wording is very important in our profession.

"They're coaching at the highest level for an extended period of time. And so really anything they give you, there's a lot of value in it. … it's fascinating just to just to be able to spend some time with those that are the best in their field."

May singled out 6-foot-8 forward Giancarlo Rosado as one player who will benefit from watching the Heat's workouts. Rosado watched one of the more creative big men, not to mention one of the better defenders in the league, running the same floor, setting up on the same block, as he does.

And everything Bam Adebayo did, the former Palm Beach Lakes High standout took note.

"Bam is very intelligent," Rosado said. "He's pretty much a point forward like myself. Playmaking big. We don't just play in the post. We can play on the perimeter. Do it all on offense.

"One thing I really want to learn from him is on defense. He communicates and he's the anchor of the Miami Heat defense, one of the best defensive teams in the NBA."

Rosado was mostly interested in Adebayo's workouts each day with assistant coach Caron Butler. The routine. The repetition. And those shots, those fundamentals, carrying over into the scrimmages and, ultimately, games.

"Master the shots you are going to get in the game," Rosado said.

May watches the Heat as much as he can, just as Spoelstra said he followed FAU's (and the Miami Hurricanes') run during the NCAA Tournament.

"We were throwing watch parties for FAU and Miami with friends and family," Spoelstra said.

And what May saw those five days confirmed what he already knew.

"I watch them play a lot," May said. "So it affirmed that they get great carryover from what they work on, practice into games. Their attention to detail. Their professionalism and how involved their veterans were in relation to teaching their young players. It's a great example of every single player in the entire organization being important and their development being important.

"There are so many things that I took away from just being around greatness."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dusty May said he learned from 'greatness' when Miami Heat trained at FAU