Dusty Baker's humorous reaction to Bruce Bochy becoming Rangers manager

Dusty's humorous reaction to Bochy getting Rangers job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dusty Baker is ecstatic about the Texas Rangers hiring former Giants manager Bruce Bochy.

Speaking with reporters before Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on Saturday, Baker took time to acknowledge his friend's new position with the Rangers.

"I'm glad for Bruce," Baker said. "He's one of my favorite guys. He's one of the best managers around.

"I wish he was in the other division. I'm glad he's back ... one more for the old dudes."

Bochy and Baker have shared history as both were managers of the Giants, with the former holding the position from 2007-19 and the latter from 1993-2002.

Additionally, on April 10, 2017 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bochy won his 841st game with San Francisco -- surpassing Baker's previous mark of 840. Overall, Bochy won 1,052 games and three World Series titles in his 13 years managing the Giants.

After retiring in 2019 and since helping out in the Giants' front office, Bochy unretired and was hired by the Rangers to be their manager on Oct. 21.

When asked why Bochy decided to return as a manager, the 67-year-old said Monday that as he watched more baseball, he knew that the fire within him to manage a team still burned.

"I know some have asked why," Bochy said during his introductory press conference. "Well, the simple answer is I miss this game."

After six straight losing seasons, the Rangers are hoping that hiring Bochy -- and his proven track record of winning -- can help turn things around in Arlington.

With Bochy in the same division as Baker, the two friends will be seeing more of each other moving forward.

